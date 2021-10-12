NCB Officer Involved in Mumbai Drugs Case Alleges He’s Being Spied On: Report

The sources told NDTV that Wankhede and a senior officer Mutha Jain have approached the Maharashtra police chief to lodge a complaint about it. NCB sources said that the officer complained that his ‘movements were being tracked’.

The publication also reported that two person, claiming to be police, accessed CCTV footage from a cemetery that Samir Wankhede visits. The Zonal Director called the matter ‘very serious’ and didn’t comment further.

Aryan Khan was denied bail for the third time during a hearing on 11 October since the court found that the bail applications were non-maintainable in court. His bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in a Special NDPS court.

While Aryan’s counsel has argued that there were no drugs found on Aryan, NCB argued that there is ‘incriminating evidence’ on his phone.

Nawab Malik, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), questioned NCB’s handling of the case. Malik said that KP Gosavi, a private investigator, and Manish Bhanushali, a BJP leader were seen in videos from outside NCB’s office after the raid.

The NCB addressed the allegations and said that the two people were called in as “independent witnesses.” NCB officer Gyaneshwar Singh said, “The NCB reiterates its procedure has been and continues to be legally and professionally transparent and unbiased.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also took a dig at the BJP and the NCB for their handling of the case. Mufti called the arrest a 'travesty of justice'.