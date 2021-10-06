Maha Minister Nawab Malik Alleges BJP Links in NCB Raid, Aryan Khan Arrest
Nawab Malik has demanded an answer from the NCB regarding two people who were seen with Aryan Khan after his arrest.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik has alleged that BJP leaders are part of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise on Saturday night. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested after the raid.
During a press conference held on Wednesday, 6 October, Malik claimed that a person named KP Gosavi was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. He also clicked selfie with Aryan, Malik told reporters. After the selfie went viral, NCB released a statement saying that the person has nothing to do with the agency.
Malik added that another video shows a person escorting Arbaaz Merchantt, who has been held along with Aryan, to the NCB office. He alleged that the said person is Manish Bhanushali, vice president of some wing of BJP. Malik also showed photos of the men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Malik demanded that the NCB should answer as to what private people like Gosavi and Bhanushali were doing during a high-profile raid. The minister further stated that Bhanushali was in Gujarat on 21 and 22 September when drugs were seized at the Mundra port. "He was in Gujarat Mantralay till 28 and then went to Delhi. What was Bhanushali doing in Gujarat ? Why was he meeting Gujarat ministers?" Malik asked during the press conference.
Here are some photos that were shown by Nawab Malik at the press conference:
The minister also claimed that no drugs were seized during the raid. "There was no seizure made on the cruise. All the photos released are ones clicked in the NCB office. This is just to frame Bollywood celebrities and defame the MVA govt. The raid by NCB on the cruise was fake", Nawab Malik claimed.
