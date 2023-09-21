'Satya' to 'Agneepath': How Ganesh Chaturthi Has Influenced Bollywood Films

How Ganesh Chaturthi influenced Bollywood films over the years.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/Altered by The Quint)
One cannot talk about Indian cinema without acknowledging its profound connection with religion. From massy commercial entertainers like Adipurush and Brahmastra to satirical dramas like Oh My God! and PK, we have seen it everywhere. But it's not just religion that Indian cinema embraces; it's also our vibrant cultural festivities.
Over a five-decade period, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesh Utsav, found centre stage in Hindi films owing to its growing popularity.
So let's take a look at how it has influenced the world of Hindi cinema over the years:
Over the years, many iconic Bollywood films have beautifully depicted the essence of the festival, incorporating it into their storylines, vibrant dance sequences, and even through music.
A still from the song 'Ganesh Ki Murti' from Takkar.
Another depiction of the festival was seen in N Chandra's Ankush in 1986. The film, which starred veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead role, tells the story of inner-city adolescents growing up in an atmosphere of social and economic deprivation. The film also unravels the politics within the Ganesh mandals (board) and its association with the youth of Bombay (now Mumbai).
The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha is not only a religious observance but also a symbol of hope, faith, and the triumph of good over evil. Filmmakers, with their creative genius, have utilised this festival to enhance their narratives, creating unforgettable moments on the big screen.
In Mukul Anand's 1990 cult-classic Agneepath, the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) is employed as a violent backdrop to prompt Amitabh Bachchan's return to his village.
Similarly, in the film's modern-day version starring Hrithik Roshan, the splendour of the immersion was juxtaposed with the escalating violence in the film.
Hrithik Roshan in a still from Agneepath.
In Ram Gopal Varma's Satya (1998) too, the festival is set for the climax of the mafia drama. The film's protagonist, Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), murders a corrupt politician named Bhau to avenge the murder of his best friend, Bhiku Mhatre (played by Manoj Bajpayee).
The climactic murder that takes place in the midst of the thousands of people who assemble at Mumbai's Juhu beach to submerge Ganesh idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Using the large crowd as camouflage, Satya kills Bhau before he decides to give it all up. The festival's employment in the scene fits the best as Lord Ganesha, also known as 'Vighnaharta', is believed to be the remover of all obstacles.
A still from Vaastav.
In Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama Vaastav (1999), starring Sanjay Dutt, Ganesh Utsav serves as a metaphorical backdrop, signifying the struggle between the righteous and the corrupt.
The film, set in Mumbai, sees the rise of Raghunath Namdeo Shivalkar (played by Dutt) and his best friend Dedhfutiya (played by Sanjay Narvekar) in the underworld. But just when they believed they had the world at their feet, they were compelled to practically escape for their lives.
The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi is referenced in the form of a song in the film, when all is done and dusted for the two friends. The song perfectly fits the situation as Raghunath's entire family appears for the final aarti, while Dedhfutiya gets picked up by the police and is about to be killed in a fake encounter.
Stills from Atithi Tum Kab Jaoege? and ABCD.
In Raj & DK's Shor in the City, the festival is used as a backdrop set in the chaotic metropolis of Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi, in this film, acts as a catalyst, driving the characters' desires and conflicts. It beautifully showcases how traditions and celebrations can shape a city and its people.
The festival's has also been used to build the bridges and rekindle relationships between characters in films like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.
The tradition of filming songs to mark the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is believed to have gained popularity after Humse Badhkar Kaun (1980). The film's evergreen song, 'Deva ho Deva Ganpati Deva' sung by Mohammed Rafi, Shailendra Singh and Asha Bhosle, can be heard at Ganesh Pandals even to this day.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Don.
The tradition was then passed on to modern-day Hindi cinema, wherein filmmakers would often include a Ganesh Chaturthi song in their films if their release aligned with the commencement of the grand festival. Even moviegoers eagerly anticipated these moments, as they brought a sense of spirituality and faith to the big screen.
Salman Khan in a still from Wanted.
Songs like 'Mourya Re' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don (2006), 'Jalwa' from Salman Khan's Wanted (2009), 'Deva Shree Ganesha' from Agneepath (2012), 'Gajanana' from Bajirao Mastani (2015), 'Thank You Bappa' from Banjo (2016), Sarkaar 3 (2017), 'Aala Re Aala' from Daddy (2017), and 'Suno Ganapati Bappa Morya…' from Judwaa 2 effortlessly transport the viewers into a world where devotion dances hand-in-hand with drama.
