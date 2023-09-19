Muslim Man Making Ganpati Idols Has a Message of Brotherhood to Share

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the last 20 years.
Despite being a Muslim, Shaikh has been doing his work with passion.
He recalls that people are happy to buy Ganpati idols from him:
He defied all odds and pressures from his own community to deter him from making idols. Shaikh claims that he gives credit to Ganpati for being able to continue his work. Adding that if anything happens to him his kin will take over.
While most sculptors are leaning towards the use of PoP (Plater of Paris) to make the idols, an eco-friendly approach was a no-brainer for Shaikh, he uses clay and paper for making idols which dissolve in water.
Shaikh wants to share his fortune with others; he specifically wants to empower women of different communities. He wants to teach them the art of making idols so that they can be self-sufficient and earn for themselves.
When the entire country is divided by religious hate, Shaikh emerges as a beacon of hope.
