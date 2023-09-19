Muslim Man Making Ganpati Idols Has a Message of Brotherhood to Share

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Muslim Man Making Ganpati Idols Has a Message of Brotherhood to Share

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the last 20 years.
Hrijoy Das Kanungo
NEON
Published:

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the last 20 years.

(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the past 20 years. Despite being a Muslim, Shaikh has been doing his work with passion.

He recalls that people are happy to buy Ganpati idols from him: 

“Ganpati has always been there for me, Whenever I am in any problem it be financial or something else he has looked after me.”

He defied all odds and pressures from his own community to deter him from making idols. Shaikh claims that he gives credit to Ganpati for being able to continue his work. Adding that if anything happens to him his kin will take over.

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai. 

While most sculptors are leaning towards the use of PoP (Plater of Paris) to make the idols, an eco-friendly approach was a no-brainer for Shaikh, he uses clay and paper for making idols which dissolve in water.

He will continue to make idols. 

Shaikh wants to share his fortune with others; he specifically wants to empower women of different communities. He wants to teach them the art of making idols so that they can be self-sufficient and earn for themselves.

When the entire country is divided by religious hate, Shaikh emerges as a beacon of hope.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Hrijoy Das Kanungo

