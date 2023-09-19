In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebrities posted pictures of them at a Ganpati pooja, whereas others shared pictures of the idols they welcomed at home too.
Among these celebrities were Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, who shared videos and pictures of the celebrations.
Rajkummar Rao celebrates Ganpati Utsav.
Bhagyashree celebrates the festival.
Sonu Sood also welcomed Lord Ganesh into his home.
Shilpa Shetty with her family.
Arpita also welcomes Ganpati Bappa at her place.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined