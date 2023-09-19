Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty and others shared family pictures with Ganpati Bappa.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi </p></div>

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebrities posted pictures of them at a Ganpati pooja, whereas others shared pictures of the idols they welcomed at home too.

Among these celebrities were Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, who shared videos and pictures of the celebrations.

Rajkummar Rao celebrates Ganpati Utsav. 

Bhagyashree celebrates the festival. 

Sonu Sood also welcomed Lord Ganesh into his home. 

Shilpa Shetty with her family. 

Arpita also welcomes Ganpati Bappa at her place. 

Also Read'Sukhee' Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Free From Her Mundane Life of a Housewife

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT