SRK, Deepika-Ranveer Join Mukesh & Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on 19 September. Several politicians and celebrities from the film industry were spotted at the event.
Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, among others, also joined the star-studded celebration.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his family.
Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together at the event.
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and veteran actor Rekha posed together for a picture.
Former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebration with his family.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna also attended the event.
Actor Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha and family.
Actor Ananya Panday looked stunning in a red saree.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also joined the celebration.
Filmmaker Atlee arrived with his wife Priya.
Actor Manushi Chhillar also arrived at Antilia.
Actor Arjun Kapoor also attended the event.
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini also joined the celebration.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the event.
Veteran actor Jeetendra arrived with his daughter Ektaa Kapoor.
Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty posed for a picture.
Navya Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda posed together for the paps.
Boman Irani also joined the celeberation.
Shraddha Kapoor also attended the event.
Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh arrived together.
Actor Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the event.
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed together for a picture.
Superstar Salman Khan attended the event with his niece Alizeh.
Karisma Kapoor looked radiant at the event.
Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor posed together for a picture.
Janhvi Kapoor made a style statement at the event.
Actor Alia Bhatt arrived with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
Sara Ali Khan also arrived at Antilia.
Actor Nayanthara arrived with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also joined the celebration.
Aishwarya Rai arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actor Patralekha, also joined the celebration.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy made a stylish statement at the event.
Athiya Shetty arrived with her cricketer-husband KL Rahul and brother.
Veteran actor Juhi Chawla also attended the celebration.
Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar posed together for the paps.
