'Delhi Crime Season 3' Explores the Dark Nexus of Trafficking and Power

Delhi Crime Season 3 attempts to do a lot in six episodes—much of which it manages to pull off successfully. It works as a gripping, suspenseful crime drama. While it doesn’t always keep us on our toes or guessing the next step—at times it can feel predictable—it still maintains sufficient tension.

The show doubles as a sociological exploration of patriarchy and capitalism in India. Rather than exceptionalising the evil nature of Badi Didi and her team, the series situates their actions within the economic and social desperation that drives girls to trust her.

Many are escaping poverty or abuse, some have been sold by their parents, while others have been lured under false pretenses of legitimate jobs. Badi Didi preys on these girls’ vulnerability, promising them a better, more prosperous future.