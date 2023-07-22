Netflix's 'Kohrra' Is a Masterclass In The Study of Human Nature

What starts off as a crime procedural drama in Kohrra soon morphs into a study of human nature and its fallacies. The title in itself is a metaphor for the ‘fog’ that surrounds the characters and blurs their visions.

This myopic vision becomes a hindrance in the way they see others and also in the way they see themselves.

Astutely directed by Randeep Jha, the sensitive writing by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia adds depth and intensity to the narrative, making each and every character study so complex. When the show ends, it leaves you with an aching heart.

Among the themes that Kohrra delves into are parental patriarchy, generational trauma, facing your inner demons, oppression faced by women and minorities and dysfunctional families.