'Delhi Crime 2' Review: Raw & Honest Performances Make This Season a Winner
Delhi Crime Season 2
Do Delhi, ek police – these words encapsulate the essence of Delhi Crime Season 2. The foundation of this season rests on the social and economic disparity in Delhi (yes, it exists everywhere) and asks an important question – Why are crimes committed?
In Season 1, the makers speak about the disparity that leads to people committing crimes and they have picked up from there in the latest season.
Directed by Tanuj Chopra and produced by Richie Mehta, the show is led by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Tillotama Shome among others.
“No one is born a criminal,” says DCP Vartika Singh (Shefali Shah), suggesting that it’s the ongoing struggle and discrimination between the rich and the poor that push the latter to commit crimes.
While Season 1 was based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, Season 2 deals with a fictionalized version of the crimes committed by the kachcha-baniyan gang case and the police investigations that followed. The gang terrorized senior citizens in Delhi by breaking into their homes in the middle of the night and murdering them. The distinguishable feature of the gang was its members dressing in underclothes; hence the name. The members would also lather their bodies with oil, making it difficult to catch them during a chase.
Lead by Madam Sir, the show delves into the hunt for the miscreants. Like Season 1, its successor is also raw, gritty but not provocative.
What stands out in this season are the characters more that the crime itself. It does not sensationalize the crime, but sensitizes you to feel for the characters.
In the first season, my heart went out to the state of the police force, and in this one the complexities only increase. It holds a mirror that the police force is woefully underequipped, understaffed and overworked.
We also get a glimpse into how the cops struggle to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives, being away from home, how their relationships are affected because of the demanding nature of their job and the constant pressure they face from the higher ups. Season 2 is not just about the crime, it rides strong on the protagonists' personalities and their growth.
As the first crime unfolds, DCP Vartika is asked to bring on board an experienced ex-cop who has dealt with Denotified Tribe (DNT) criminals before. When the said cop is on board, he rounds up everyone from the tribe – men and women alike with a history of crime. As the season progresses, the DNTs are eventually let go because the facts don’t support that they are a part of the crime. This is where Vartika finds herself at the crossroads. On one hand there's an order by her senior that she disagrees with and on the other there's the urge of doing the right thing that might put her position as a DCP at risk.
Vartika holds your attention from the word go. In the actor's own words, “In Season 1 Vartika is a hero, in Season 2 she becomes a human with flaws”. As she falters and battles dilemmas while solving these murders, this powerhouse performer makes you stay with her through the season. She questions the system and tries to answer the biggest question – why do people commit these crimes? As the public pressure builds to solve the case, the government meddles and her superiors demand answers.
Shefali delivers a strong performance as Vartika the cop and Vartika outside the uniform. It’s not just the content that makes this flawed and self-assured character loved, but also the actor behind it. From the exhaustion to the anger and frustration – Vartika makes you feel all the emotions.
Then comes ACP Neeti Singh, deftly played by Rasika. From a trainee to an ACP, her journey has evolved from a wide-eyed novice to an officer with authority. In this Season, Neeti’s character is more sure of herself. She is faced with the challenge of balancing her professional and personal life. Her demanding husband forces her to take an off in the middle of the case, lands up at her workplace and gives her a lecture about "ideal wives". But Neeti stands up for herself and refuses to submit. The interpersonal dynamics of the characters are so beautifully etched out. Not for a second Rasika makes you feel that she is merely essaying a role, you start rooting for her early on.
Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) returns in this season as well and plays the loyalist to Madam Sir with ease. He makes his presence felt on screen and adds nuance to the show.
Karishma Solanki aka Lata Solanki (Tillottama Shome ) brings alive the character of a murderer. Her character embodies the subtle discriminations, the fact that no one is born a criminal, the divide in the society and how women are still expected to cater to societal expectations. “You can’t just shove me to the side by crushing my dreams. What is mine, is mine by right. I want a good life like yours. I don’t want to be in the kitchen. I don’t want a child, but no one has asked me” - words that will leave you questioning. Even in scenes where Lata isn’t saying anything, she’s saying a lot. Tillotama's presence takes the season up a notch.
Among the many strong scenes my favourite was the climax, the one between Vartika and Lata. It highlights the state of affairs in our country and will tug at your heartstrings.
Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt are back and do justice to their characters.
Though the direction and editing were stronger in Season 1, this season still holds its ground. The pace might be a little slow, but it has the desired effect. The dialogues, too, fall short in comparison.
A special mention must be made about the cinematography. The dark and grim atmosphere add to the storytelling.
Watch Delhi Crime season 2 as it tells you a story about crushed dreams, disparity in our society, subtle discriminations, the condition of the police force and more. The narrative is held together by brilliant performances. Overall, this season is a winner.
