‘Haq’ Turns Muslim Women’s Rights Into a Political Weapon

(This piece contains spoilers)

In 2025, when you learn that another film about Muslims is being made, asking 'Is this propaganda?' isn’t cynicism, it is due diligence.

When I went to watch Haq, a film “inspired by” a book “inspired by” about the Shah Bano case, I was deeply mindful, however, that I shouldn’t let my anxieties prevent a fair appraisal of the film.

For want of a better analogy, the first question I was asking was, has there been a murder at all?