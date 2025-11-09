'I Don’t Have Access to Certain Rooms or Films': Huma Qureshi on Gatekeeping

Known for playing strong independent female leads, actor and producer Huma Qureshi is a industry powerhouse. On the latest episode on Tell Me All with The Quint, she talks navigating gatekeeping in the industry and not being offered certain films, being questioned for playing older characters, the constant struggle for pay parity and equal opportunity for female actors and why she doesn't take film critics seriously anymore amongst other things.
Speaking on gatekeeping in the industry, Huma opened up about how her exclusion from certain opportunities have served as motivation for creating her own production house Saleem Siblings, with brother, actor Saqib Saleem.
I've not worked with some of the so called ‘biggies’ of the industry. I don’t have access to certain rooms, I don’t get offered certain films. But I’m not going to be punched down by the system, I’m going to make my own opportunities.Huma Qureshi
The actor also highlighted the gatekeeping done by film critics, particularly in reference to her hit series Maharani, stating, "The day the first season of Maharani released, the initial reviews were quite scathing. I feel that some of the so called ‘critics’ don’t say how loved the show actually is."
I’m not arrogant enough to think that everything I do will be amazing but I don’t take reviews seriously anymore.Huma Qureshi
"They are opinions with a lot of personal biases. I also believe there’s a certain kind of gatekeeping that happens, so I don’t think reviews make a difference."
Huma called out the industry for boxing female actors into archetypes, saying "actresses are told to choose between acting or being glamorous. But we are capable of both."
She especially noted the double-standards in the industry when women choose to play roles older than themselves. Drawing from her personal experience from when she played chef Tarla Dalal in Tarla, she recalled a conversation with television journalist Vir Sanghvi where he said “but you’re such a good-looking woman, most actresses would only do such a film when they’re making a comeback.”
Why do I have to think twice about playing a character older than myself? As a woman I am not a fruit that gets rotten with age. Why should that even be a consideration?Huma Qureshi
Being an outspoken advocate for equal pay, Huma expressed her personal grievances with negotiating her salary, noting that she "shouldn’t have to be fighting for equal pay. Sometimes pushing back on negotiations has not translated."
The actor also criticised the industry for making unfair justifications for pay disparity, saying "there is conversation for example on how female action films don’t work. But look at the budget. Are they even comparable to the male action film budgets? It is only a fair argument when you start from the same starting line."
While acknowledging that she has observed a positive shift in equality of pay in the industry, Huma still urged for male actors, producers and executives to be held accountable.
"We must ask the male decision makers these questions. The women shouldn’t have to answer for it."Huma Qureshi
