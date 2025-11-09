'I Don’t Have Access to Certain Rooms or Films': Huma Qureshi on Gatekeeping

Being an outspoken advocate for equal pay, Huma expressed her personal grievances with negotiating her salary, noting that she "shouldn’t have to be fighting for equal pay. Sometimes pushing back on negotiations has not translated."

The actor also criticised the industry for making unfair justifications for pay disparity, saying "there is conversation for example on how female action films don’t work. But look at the budget. Are they even comparable to the male action film budgets? It is only a fair argument when you start from the same starting line."

While acknowledging that she has observed a positive shift in equality of pay in the industry, Huma still urged for male actors, producers and executives to be held accountable.