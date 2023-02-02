All The Box Office Records Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been creating history since its release on 25 January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and it has currently collected a whopping Rs 667 crore worldwide in just 8 days.

The action-thriller has left the audience in complete awe and as it inches closer towards the 700 crore mark globally let’s take a look at some of the box office records the Siddharth Anand directorial has broken.