All The Box Office Records Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far

All The Box Office Records 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been creating history since its release on 25 January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and it has currently collected a whopping Rs 667 crore worldwide in just 8 days.
The action-thriller has left the audience in complete awe and as it inches closer towards the 700 crore mark globally let’s take a look at some of the box office records the Siddharth Anand directorial has broken.
The spy-thriller made history by beating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra to become the biggest opening day collections with 55 crore for a Hindi film.
The Deepika Padukone starrer broke KGF 2's record in which the film had made Rs 53.95 crore for its Hindi version on its first day. And with Pathaan collecting Rs 55 crore, it broke Yash-starrer's record.
As Pathaan continued to win the hearts of cinema-goers it also surpassed all expectations and become the fastest film to cross the 200-crore mark overtaking the previous records set by Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.
According to a report by Deadline, the film made $2.45 million making it the highest-grossing Indian film in the UK to do so for its opening day.
Another record broken by Pathaan was at the North American box office wherein the film had the highest opening day for a Hindi-language production on 25 January, as per Variety.
Pathaan has surpassed the lifetime collection of Chennai Express, which collected 422 crores gross, making it the highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan's career.
The film's five-day extended weekend collection is a staggering number. In its first five days at the box office, the film has made a whopping Rs 280.50 crore.
The film managed to cross the ₹300 mark within three days of its release globally. An incredible feat for a Hindi film.
Pathaan has taken the global box office by storm. It has now, broken the record for the biggest opening for a Hindi film overseas. Collecting 1.50 million in Canada and USA while collecting the highest numbers for a Hindi film in the UK.
On Republic Day, Pathaan‘s box office collection is a jaw-dropping Rs 68 crore. The film was on its second-day run and had already created history by collecting the highest single-day collection.
The film has broken the records of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Dangal to become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office.
