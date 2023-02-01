‘Pathaan’ Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Hits ₹634 Cr Worldwide in First Week

Pathaan has collected Rs 395 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 293 crore overseas. As per reports, the SRK-starrer has also surpassed the record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version since 2017, which took 10 days to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office.

According to the makers of Pathaan, about 25 cinemas, which were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-opened for Pathaan given the unprecedented buzz around the film's release. Besides, the spy-thriller released across 5,000 screens in India and became the first SRK film to have 6 am shows.