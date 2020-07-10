Prabhas, Rana Remember 'Baahubali' as the Film Clocks Five Years

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati in lead roles continues to be one of the biggest films made in the film industry.

As the film completes five years, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati got a little nostalgic celebrating the film's journey. Taking to Instagram, Rana shared a clip made by the fim's fan and wrote, "5 Years of Baahubali!"