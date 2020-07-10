Prabhas, Rana Remember 'Baahubali' as the Film Clocks Five Years
The film remains one of the biggest films made in the Indian film industry.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati in lead roles continues to be one of the biggest films made in the film industry.
As the film completes five years, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati got a little nostalgic celebrating the film's journey. Taking to Instagram, Rana shared a clip made by the fim's fan and wrote, "5 Years of Baahubali!"
Prabhas too shared an image of him from the film and wrote, "Here’s to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning."
Tamannaah also took to Instagram to share a clip and wrote, "5 years of Baahubali: The beginning. What a beautiful edit by @kyarlagadda17."The film broke several records and had conquered the box office with its larger-than-life cinematic experience. It had effortlessly crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in only four weeks of its release.
Baahubali broke several records and crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in only four weeks of its release.
