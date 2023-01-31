'Deepika Is Amar, I'm Akbar, John Is Anthony: Shah Rukh Khan's Message on Unity

Shah Rukh further explained, "The actors are just playing characters and not trying to hurt anyone's sentiments. The aim of cinema is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness. To be honest, when we make films, be it in the north, south, east, or west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness... Even when I'm playing a bad guy in Darr or John is bad in this film... We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment.

"We have to keep our culture, our old stories all that is seeped into this country, beautiful country, which is India. We have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways. And when we tell them in different ways, there is no way we are deriding anybody. We are just trying to speak the language of youngsters, which has changed."