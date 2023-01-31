ADVERTISEMENT

'Deepika Is Amar, I'm Akbar, John Is Anthony: Shah Rukh Khan's Message on Unity

At Pathaan's first press event, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the significance of unity in cinema and our nation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Deepika Is Amar, I'm Akbar, John Is Anthony: Shah Rukh Khan's Message on Unity
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Following the record-breaking success of Pathaan, the makers held their first press event on Monday, 30 January. The film's director, Siddharth Anand, and the lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, were also present at the live session.

During their conversation at the event, Shah Rukh had a special message for his fans. Equating himself and his film's co-actors to Amar Akbar Anthony, the iconic characters from Manmohan Desai's 1977 hit, Shah Rukh opened up on the significance of unity in cinema and our country.

ADVERTISEMENT
"This is Deepika Padukone, she is Amar; I am Shah Rukh Khan, Akbar; this is John Abraham, he is Anthony. And this is what makes cinema. Amar Akbar and Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have for anybody. Any culture, any aspect of life. We love you and that's why we make films. We love you to give us love. Give us love, we are hungry for love."
Shah Rukh Khan

Here, take a look:

Shah Rukh further explained, "The actors are just playing characters and not trying to hurt anyone's sentiments. The aim of cinema is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness. To be honest, when we make films, be it in the north, south, east, or west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness... Even when I'm playing a bad guy in Darr or John is bad in this film... We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment.

"We have to keep our culture, our old stories all that is seeped into this country, beautiful country, which is India. We have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways. And when we tell them in different ways, there is no way we are deriding anybody. We are just trying to speak the language of youngsters, which has changed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh's comeback film, Pathaan, which released in theatres on 25 January, became the first Hindi-language film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office within 24 hours of its release.

The film is currently breaking box office records, grossing a whopping Rs 543 crore worldwide in just five days since it hit the silver screen. 

Also Read

'Chak De! India' to 'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's Patriotic Stand Through Films

'Chak De! India' to 'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's Patriotic Stand Through Films

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×