Shah Rukh Khan in a Behind-The-Scenes Picture From the Sets of ‘Jawan’; See Pic

'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi will hit the big screen on 2 June.
Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Jawan.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

After the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back at work. A behind-the-scenes picture of the actor from the sets of his upcoming film Jawan has been doing the rounds on the internet lately. Produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Atlee, the action entertainer also stars Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

In the picture that has now gone viral, SRK can be seen in his signature look from Jawan's teaser, completely masked and covered in bandages.

Here, take a look:

SRK announced the release of Jawan in June 2022. Sharing the first teaser from the film on social media, he captioned it, "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada."

Besides Jawan, SRK will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu.

