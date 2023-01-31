'Pathaan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Hits ₹543 Cr on Day 5

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action-packed entertainer has collected Rs 335 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 208 crore overseas. In India, the SRK-starrer has earned Rs 271 crore in five days with its Telugu and Tamil dub versions, adding Rs 9.75 crore to the collection.

After selling 58.5 crore tickets on Sunday, 29 January, the Hindi version of Pathaan's domestic revenue is now just over 300 crore. The film is now expected to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark on its sixth day.