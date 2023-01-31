'Pathaan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Hits ₹543 Cr on Day 5
'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, released in theatres on 25 January.
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan has re-written history by grossing a whopping Rs 543 crore worldwide on its fifth day of release. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which hit the silver screen on 25 January, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action-packed entertainer has collected Rs 335 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 208 crore overseas. In India, the SRK-starrer has earned Rs 271 crore in five days with its Telugu and Tamil dub versions, adding Rs 9.75 crore to the collection.
After selling 58.5 crore tickets on Sunday, 29 January, the Hindi version of Pathaan's domestic revenue is now just over 300 crore. The film is now expected to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark on its sixth day.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Baraham in pivotal roles. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
