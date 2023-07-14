Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 28 Written Update: Guests in BB House for Ration Task

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 28 full written updates on 14 July 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
On Day 28, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with a morning Bigg Boss song and all contestants were seen dancing in the garden area. Abhishek asked Falak why is she happy more than usual and she replied in a funny way that it is because of Elvish.
Abhishek told Elvish that Avinash and his friends think you are a replica of Puneet superstar. Elvish replied that you should have taken a stand for me as you are my friend. Elvish told Abhishek that I will annoy Avinash and Jia as long as I am in the house.
Avinash told Elvish that you should sleep after applying a deodorant because you smell bad. Elvish replied that you should cover your nose and may be stop smelling me.
During a funny conversation, Elvish told Abhishek that you and Bebika look good together as a couple. Abhishek replied that she looks good with you. Elvish went to Bebika and lied to her saying that Abhishek said I like Bebika but I can't say this onscreen. Bebika replied that he is mannerless and I don't like him.
Bigg Boss announced a task called BB tour and travels. Some guests will enter the Bigg Boss house and do whatever they are expert in. Housemates have to ignore them, failing to do so will affect the weekly ration of the house.
The first guest that entered the BB house was Dipraj Jadhav, a social media influencer. He tried to talk to the contestants but everyone ignored him due to the ongoing task. Bigg Boss told Dipraj to come out of the house.
The second guest that entered the house was social media influencer Miss Malini. Nobody gave any reaction to her because of the task. Manisha and Avinash got into a verbal argument because Manisha tried to make Avinash's bed. Avinash told Manish not to touch his quilt because he doesn't like it. Manisha replied that I will touch it because it is Elvish's bed as well. Bigg Boss announced that Miss Malini can now move out of the house.
Manisha told Avinash that the terrace has not been cleaned. Avinash replied that you are creating unnecessary ruckus and do not expect that I will clean it again. Later, Manisha cleaned the terrace herself and told Jad that we should treat BB house as our own house. Abhishek supported Manisha and got into a verbal spat with Avinash.
Social influencer Snehil Mehra aka BC Aunty entered the BB house as third guest. She tried to interact with the housemates but they ignored her because of the ration task. Bigg Boss announced that Snehil Mehra can now come out of the house.
Abhishek told Manisha that she should talk calmly with housemates and then only they will listen to her. Manisha argued that she is right which made Abhishek angry. Later, Manisha cried and Abhishek consoled her.
RJ Malishka entered the BB house as fourth guest. She interacted with all housemates but they ignored her as a part of the ration task. Bigg Boss announced that RJ Malishka must now come out if the house.
Social media influencer Danny Pandit entered the Bigg Boss house as fifth guest. Like other guests, housemates ignored him so that they do not lose the ration task. Bigg Boss announced that Danny must now come out of the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss further announced that the ration task is now over. Bigg Boss said, since the housemates performed well, they have earned the premium ration. All contestants were seen happy after checking the ration in the store room.
Housemates got a new task called Vimal Elaichi. Three male contestants of the house have to act like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgan. The winner of this task and runner up will get a gift voucher from Vimal.
Housemates chose Jad as Shahrukh Khan and he picked Bebika as his dancing partner. Both danced on the stage. Abhishek was chosen as Akshay Kumar and he picked Bebika for villain character and called her monster. Abhishek said that Bebika first makes people friends and then points out their flaws through face and palm reading and makes them enemies.
Elvish was chosen as Ajay Devgan and he had to choose a contestant who he thinks is acting in the house and is different in reality. Elvish chose Avinash and said that he acts sophisticated but in reality he is only coward and fights with women only. Elvish said that Avinash has no self respect and is fake.
Bigg Boss asked Manisha to announce the winner based on the mutual decision of housemates. Manisha announced that based on majority Elvish is the winner and Jad and Abhishek are the runner ups.
During a conversation with Avinash and Jia, Pooja said that Jia changes her connections and groups every week in the house. Pooja also told Jia that she doesn't value friendships and makes fun of relations. Jia replied that there can be complications in relations. Pooja said that you are full of rage and you are the only person in this house who abuses a lot. Both Jia and Pooja indulged into a bad argument.
Pooja told Falak that I had arguments with Palak and Jia in this house so far and I do not regret it. Pooja called Jia mediocre and said she is toxic. Elvish told Avinash that I don't like you and I do not think I will ever like you. Avinash replied that you do not exist for me in this house so I can't say whether I dislike you or not.
Bebika provoked Jia and told her that I will teach you a lesson if you dare to fight with Pooja. Jia replied that I will do whatever I want to. Jad got to know that Jia is 30 years and he got shocked. He told Falak, Pooja, and Avinash that I knew that Jia is just 22 years old and that is why treated her like a kid. Pooja said that Jia pretends to be a kid.
Abhishek talked to Pooja and told her that she should have controlled few words from her mouth that she used against Jia. Pooja replied that I gave her a reality check and I do not regret. Later, Pooja apologized to Jia for using the abusive words. She further added that I just regret f**k word but not the rest of the things.
Pooja told Avinash and Falak that I feel uncomfortable when you guys are along with Jia and that is why I do not sit with you. Pooja thanked Abhishek for making her realise her mistake. The episode ended there.