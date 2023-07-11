Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 25 Written Update: Nomination Special Episode on 11 July

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 25 full written updates on 11 July 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with an argument between contestants regarding noise in the house after lights out. Bebika poked Falak and both got into a scuffle. Jia told Abhishek that Falak doesn't want me to talk to you. On the other side, Falak and Avinash were discussing about Jia's attitude. Avinash told Falak that do not drag me into Jia's matter if you guys again reconcile.
In the Kitchen, Manisha was making rotis along with Jad. Manisha cracked some jokes and Pooja told Jad that even after few weeks of the show, Manisha can still make you blush with her one-liners.
Manisha and Bebika were seen discussing about Avinash and both feel that he is arrogant and spineless. Bebika said that Avinash is also holding up to Pooja because she is a big celebrity.
Manisha hugged Pooja and told her that she has a really nice perfume and she would want to get that to impress guys. Manisha and Abhishek got into a funny banter over spending more time in the washroom.
Bigg Boss announced a nomination task. Bigg Boss said that today's nomination task will be completely personal and housemates have to use their personal belongings to nominate other contestants. Based on audience polls, Abhishek is safe from the nominations. Jia being captain is also safe from the nomination.
Garden area has been turned into a junkyard. Housemates will have to give away any of their personal items to nominate others. Abhishek and Jia will decide whose sacrifice will be accepted or rejected.
In the first round Avinash gave away his t-shirt and told that he wants to nominate Manisha because he can not understand her game. Bebika gave away her SPF cream and said that she wants to nominate Avinash because according to her, Avinash's contribution is less.
Manisha gave away her night dress and nominated Falak. Jad gave away his favorite linen shirt and nominated Avinash and said that he is a tough competitor.
Falak gave away her perfume and nominated Bebika and said that she hurt me today unnecessarily. Pooja gave away her white jacket and said that she wants to nominate Falak to test their friendship.
Abhishek and Jia accepted Falak's nomination and therefore Bebika got nominated in the first round of the task. Bebika got angry because she feels that Abhishek gets special powers and he uses them against her.
Falak and Jia hugged each other and reconciled their differences. Bebika and Abhishek got into a heated argument because the later rejected her nomination. Bebika told Abhishek that she is a tough competitor for him and that is why he nominated her. Abhishek said that she is not even a competitor for him.
During the fight, Abhishek told Bebika not to touch him because he doesn't like when girls touch him without consent. Bebika said that I am not touching you, I am just hitting you.
In the second round of nomination task, Manisha gave away her shampoo and conditioner to nominate Falak. Jad gave away his white linen shirt and nominated Avinash. Avinash gave away his specs and nominated Avinash. Bebika gave away her make up remover and nominated Falak.
Falak gave away a family photo and nominated Manisha. Pooja gave away her gym shoes to nominate Falak. Abhishek and Jia mutually accepted Falak's nomination and therefore, Manisha got nominated in the second round.
Manisha and Bebika argued with Abhishek regarding his decisions in the nomination task. Abhishek said that I have to be fair and you guys should play the game more seriously.
Jad gave away his favourite pair of shoes to nominate Avinash. Bebika gave away her make up palette and nominated Falak. Falak gave away her favourite make up items and nominated Avinash. Pooja gave away her bangles to nominate Falak. Avinash gave away her specs to nominate Pooja. Manisha gave away her face blush to nominate Falak.
Abhishek and Jia accepted Pooja's nomination and Falak got nominated in the third round.
Manisha gave away her favourite pair of shoes and nominated Avinash. Jad gave his favourite shirt to nominate Avinash. Falak gave away her slippers to nominate Avinash. Pooja gave away her gym shoes to nominate Avinash. Bebika gave away her earrings that were gifted to her by someone special and nominated Avinash. Avinash gave away his bracelet and nominated Pooja.
Abhishek and Jia mutually accepted Avinash's nomination and Pooja got nominated in the fourth round. Bebika said that Abhishek is biased and took personal vengeance on Pooja.
Jad gave away her daughter's picture to nominate Avinash. Manisha again gave away her shoes to nominate Avinash. Pooja gave away her hair straightener to nominate Avinash. Falak gave away her ring to nominate Avinash. Bebika again gave away her earrings to nominate Avinash. Avinash gave away his makeup kit to nominate Jad and said that he doesn't do justice to the show. Abhishek and Jia accepted Falak's Nomination and Avinash got nominated. Bigg Boss announced Avinash, Bebika, Manisha, Falak, Pooja are nominated for this week.
Abhishek and Jia got into a heated argument over the nomination task. Abhishek got angry and walked away. Jad gave his personal photo frame to Falak and told her that this will stay with her when he will not be in the show.
Jia appreciated Pooja and told her that she is the most honest person with her duties. Abhishek told Manisha that Pooja also got offended today when she got nominated. Manisha said that I don't like her way of nomination because she praises and demeans at the same time.
Manisha and Bebika said that Avinash and Falak are a boring couple and no involvement and attachments are seen between the two. Abhishek, Falak, and Avinash were seen discussing about the captain being not capable to distribute the duties properly. Episode ended here.
