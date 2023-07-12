Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26 Written Update: Chaos in BB House During Captaincy Task

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode 26 started with a morning Bigg Boss song. Jad requested Jia if he can shift his stuff towards her side because his stuff is stuck between Avinash and Falak. Jia said that she has to take her stuff out every day so it is not possible.

Manisha told Pooja that if Jia, despite being so irresponsible, can become a captain, so can I and now I want to be the captain. Falak told Jia that she has accepted her the way she is and that includes her flaws as well. Jia thanked her.