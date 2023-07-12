Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26 Written Update: Chaos in BB House During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 26 full written updates on 12 July 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode 26 started with a morning Bigg Boss song. Jad requested Jia if he can shift his stuff towards her side because his stuff is stuck between Avinash and Falak. Jia said that she has to take her stuff out every day so it is not possible.
Manisha told Pooja that if Jia, despite being so irresponsible, can become a captain, so can I and now I want to be the captain. Falak told Jia that she has accepted her the way she is and that includes her flaws as well. Jia thanked her.
Jad whistled and praised Bebika's dress. Bebika told Manisha that your Habibi is hitting on me. Manisha replied that it is good that I got a good competitor at least. Later, Jad and Bebika were seen trying to make Manisha jealous.
Jad complained to Jia and told her that I felt bad that you did not allow me to bring my stuff near yours. Bebika and Abhishek got into a pillow fight and were having fun.
Jad and Jia praised Avinash and Falak's bond and said they look cute together. Falak lashed on Jia for calling her and Avinash Mr and Mrs Sachdev.
Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. The new task is called BB School. Manisha and Bebika will be teachers of this school. Manisha is BB Hindi teacher while Bebika is BB History teacher. Other contestants are students. At each bell, Bigg Boss will announce which class will start. Students will give two roses to teachers whose lecture they will like. The tiffin of each student will be kept in the racks. Student with maximum tiffin can remove the picture of a contestant from the board who should be out of the captaincy race. At the end of the task, the teacher with maximum roses and the contestant whose picture will be on a board will become the captaincy contenders.
Bigg Boss announced that the first class is of Hindi and Manisha will take that. All the student contestants bullied Manisha for talking out of the context. Abhishek told Manisha that her class is boring. Avinash also said that instead of Hindi teacher, she is a Philosophy teacher.
At the end of the class, Pooja and Jad gave Manisha one red rose. Abhishek had maximum tiffin in his rack so he removed Jia from the captaincy race. Bigg Boss announced that the next class is History and Bebika will take it.
During the task, Bebika told Abhishek that his parents have not taught him how to behave. Abhishek got angry and told her that her parents have also not taught her anything and they must be ashamed of her actions. Both got into an ugly verbal spat.
At the end of the task, nobody gave a rose to Bebika. Since Avinash had maximum number of tiffin in his rack, he took Falak out of the captaincy race.
Bigg Boss announced that now it is the time for Hindi class and Manisha will take it. Manisha was seen teaching some Hindi words to Jad. Avinash and Jia were ousted from the class by Manisha. Falak, Abhishek, Jad gave red roses to Manisha. Avinash had maximum tiffin and he said Pooja should be out of the captaincy race.
Bebika told Manisha that housemates did not irritate you as much as they did to me. Manisha replied that you messed with Abhishek and that was not right. Bebika said that Abhishek has a lame aggression.
Bigg Boss announced that now it is time for Bebika's History class. All housemates except Pooja and Jad did not listen to Bebika and irritated her a lot. Jia was ousted from the class and she took Jad out of the captaincy race. Jia said that Jad doesn't play the game well and he is diplomatic.
At the end of the task, Manisha and Avinash became the captaincy contenders. Pooja advised Bebika not to be rude in the game and play with dignity.
Jad is disappointed with Jia because she chose Avinash over him during the captaincy task. Falak consoled Jad and told him that he should not take this to his heart and should not be affected. Jad told Falak that I placed Jia next to my daughter's picture but she does not deserve this.
Jia went to Jad and told him that if they can talk. Jad told her that he is hurt because she chose Avinash over him. Jad told Jia that she hurt him because she wanted to prove her friendship.
Jad told Jia that let us be strangers. Jia said that you told me that I am like your daughter but looks like you didn't mean it. Jia got emotional and told Jad that I don't have a father and I gave you that place but you just got hurt because of a damn task. Jia said that her surname is not of father's. Jia walked away by saying that you will not leave your daughter ever.
In the night, Jad went to Jia and hugged her. He told Jia that she should not lose her rings and expect him to find them because next week he may not be in the house. Jia said that he is the closest person to her in the house and she does not want to lose him.
Manisha and Abhishek were seen discussing about Pooja and her behavior. The episode ended there.
