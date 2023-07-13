Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 27 Written Update: Two Wildcard Contestants in BB House

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 27 full written updates on 13 July 2023.
Day 27 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started as usual with a morning song. Falak told Abhishek that she will take an off from the kitchen now because nobody helps and it becomes hectic.
Manisha told Jad that after I am gone, you will realise my importance. Jad replied that only you make me feel lively in this house. Both said I love you to each other.
Bebika and Pooja were gossiping about Abhishek. Bebika said that Abhishek is insolent and he provokes me every time to get my reaction.
In the kitchen Bebika praised Jad's jacket. Jad replied that I am trying to keep up with your fashion. Bebika asked Manisha that if you will get to make a real connection with Jad, will you make him your partner? Manisha replied that why not after all he is the most handsome man in this house.
Bebika tried to make Manisha jealous and told her that Jad kissed me. Jad again kissed Bebika in front of Manisha and that made her angry. Manisha told Jad that do whatever you want but not in front of me.
Avinash shaved his beard and Jia and Falak told him that he literally looks different. Jia told Avinash that he is looking cute. Pooja told Jia that cute word is not used for men.
Avinash confronted Jia and asked her that why did she tell Jad that I nominated Avinash for captaincy just to payback him. Jia said that I wanted to repay whatever you had done for me. Avinash replied that you do not need to repay me anything.
Abhishek and Jia told Jad that he should maintain a distance from Bebika because she does not have a constant nature. Jad replied that if you guys have issues, you can stay away from me.
Bigg Boss called Avinash and Manisha into the activity area for captaincy task and told other contestants to stay in the living area. Manisha and Avinash met Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia in the activity area.
Avinash and Manisha played a task in which they had to give captions to some photos on social media, and Elvish and Aashika had to judge the task.
After the task was over, Bigg Boss asked Elvish and Aashika who among the Avinash and Manisha gave the best captions. Both said that Manisha was best. Bigg Boss announced that Manisha is the new captain of the house and congratulated her.
All the housemates hugged and congratulated Manisha for becoming the new captain of the house. Falak scolded Manisha and told her that she is always after her life and it is not good. Both got into a heated argument.
Avinash told Falak that the task was not competitive and I am disappointed about myself. Falak told Jia and Avinash that Manisha was not so good in the task and she just uses my name to move ahead in the game.
Bebika scolded Manisha because during the task Manisha said that Bebika is insulted by everyone in the house. Both got into an ugly verbal spat. Bigg Boss announced that Elvish and Aashika are the wildcard contestants of the house.
Elvish and Aashika entered into the BB house and housemates greeted them. Pooja pulled Bebika's leg and told Elvish that Bebika has a crush on him. Elvish replied that I like her and you as well.
Manisha told Bebika that she should hit on Elvish so that he will be a part of their circle. Bebika started teasing Elvish and he also reciprocated.
Abhishek told Elvish that Bigg Boss house is not for us because surviving here is really difficult. Elvish told Manisha that we will do a music album together and also lot of collaborations. During a funny conversation with Bebika, Manisha, Abhishek, and Aashika, Elvish said that he entered the house to support Bebika.
Aashika told Abhishek that he should not get into arguments with Bebika because she looks innocent and he looks bad. Elvish told Bebika to do his face and palm reading. Bebika said some good things to him. Abhishek told Elvish that she is saying good things for now only, and the moment you will fight with her, she will tell all bad things about you.
While assigning the duties to housemates, Manisha got into an argument with housemates because they were not satisfied with the duties. Abhishek and Jia made fun of Falak for being friends with Bebika earlier.
Elvish told Avinash and Jia that I didn't watch the Bigg Boss OTT 2 before entering the show because it was too dull and boring. Jia said that Elvish is a combination of both Punit and Bebika. Elvish told Manisha and Abhishek that Avinash and Jia are too boring. He also mimicked the walking style of Avinash and Jia.
Abhishek told Elvish that Bebika looks so fond of you and she will sit on your lap. Elvish replied that my legs will break and I want my legs to be safe for walking. Elvish said that Avinash and Falak's group is cunning and they are silently annoyed with each other.
Avinash told Falak that Elvish has joined the Manisha and Bebika's group and both of them are against me. Jia said that Elvish has started roasting, Falak said he can do roasting today, what will he do tomorrow? Falak said that Elvish has started targeting Pooja but Pooja has not given him back yet, and when she will give, he can't handle it. Avinash said that Elvish has already set his targets.
Bebika and Elvish were seen making fun of Avinash and his group. Falak called him stupid and said that he is acting childish. Aashika and Elvish were seen discussing about their act of roasting each other outside the house.
Jia and Falak told Abhishek that he should tell his friend Elvish to not mess around unnecessarily. Jia, Falak, and Abhishek were seen making fun of Elvish and all of them were laughing loudly. The episode ended there.
