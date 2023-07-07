Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 21 Written Updates: Housemates Turn Against Jad

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 21 full written updates are here for interested fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new day in the Bigg Boss house starts with an energetic Bollywood song. The housemates were seen dancing and Pooja seemed happy seeing Manisha and Bebika dance together. The fun banter over the morning tea has become a thing for Avinash and Falaq. Cyrus and Bebika are seen having fun while swimming in the pool. Manisha and Jad discuss how he is not happy, his energy is going down day by day and he is in a different headspace. He is not liking that Pooja lives in the same house and doesn’t want to talk to him.
In the other corner, Cyrus is seen talking to Pooja and Bebika that he’s not getting enough food to which Pooja replies that he needs to stop complaining since she has been eating less than him. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to rank each other based on their contribution to the show and their journey. The person at rank 1 is the best in the show till now while the last ranked contestant does not deserve to be in the show. The housemates come forward and explain why they deserve a particular ranking and give reasons for the same individually.
Abhishek and Falaq feel they deserve the first rank and then they get into an argument on the topic that she was not a good captain but a personal assistant. Bebika also feels she deserves the first rank for being real, honest, and speaking her mind. Manisha feels she should be at rank one for being entertaining and real. On this, Falaq and Bebika express that only Pooja deserves the first rank if it’s about being real. Cyrus gives himself the ninth rank for not being active in the house in terms of participation or house duties.
Avinash feels he deserves the second rank since he has shown different angles, different colors, and different opinions in the last three weeks. He has also been told to be more active on weekend ka Vaar which he has been trying to do. Jad feels he will take number 3 since he has been wrong at times but still has tried his best in a different country among the strangers in spite of not knowing the language. Jiah also feels she deserves number 3 since her journey has been a roller coaster ride with ups and down. Pooja feels she is a strong intimidating woman that scares other contestants. She doesn’t rank herself and leaves it to the housemates to decide.
After discussion, housemates decide the ranks and Pooja opposes Jad's third rank in the beginning and feels that he shouldn’t be in the top 5 rankings. Jad gets angry and feels he can take the ninth rank but Pooja needs to stop talking about him in such a humiliating way. He wishes to leave the house as well and walks out of the discussion. The contestants are ranked in the following way.
Abhishek
Pooja
Falaq
Jiah
Avinash
Manisha
Bebika
Cyrus
Jad
Bigg Boss announces that the rankings of the housemates are very different from the audience's ranking. Abhishek and Bebika again get into an argument regarding the rankings and difference of opinion. He again calls her furniture and Bebika points out how he always body shames her. Jiah makes Jad understand that he shouldn’t get hyper hearing the housemates but Jad wants to stay alone, away from the housemates, and wishes to leave the house. He is fed up with the housemates, he feels he is not allowed to speak or express himself, and he feels locked inside himself. He feels he is apologizing every day yet people keep insulting and humiliating him. He feels attacked. Cyrus also tried to cool him down. There are discussions in different corners of the house about Jad's behavior. Manisha feels Jiah doesn’t take Jad's side in public and maybe that is why he’s angry to which Jiah disagrees and keeps her point forward that she doesn't want to fight with the housemates unnecessarily.
Cyrus, Abhishek, and Avinash go to Pooja, Falaq, and Bebika to make them understand that they should not target Jad and that he should not be outcasted. Bebika is seen screaming and crying that she is the one who is always ignored, left alone, and not talked to.
Bebika also gets into an argument with Falaq and Abhishek as she feels they always try to create false narratives against her. Jad is seen facing the camera and apologizing for his bad behavior.
Avinash expresses that he is tired of resolving the problem between Bebika and Jad when no one is ready to listen. Falaq tries talking to Jad but he wants to leave the house at any cost and walks out. Falaq tries to relax him while he is seen crying. He expresses that he doesn’t want to stay in the same house as Bebika and Pooja. In the bedroom, Pooja advises Bebika that she needs to learn to stand alone and take a stand for herself and she should also avoid responding to Jad's behavior from now on.
Jad feels lifeless and disgusted seeing Pooja’s behavior towards him. Abhishek makes Pooja understand Jad's viewpoint and where he is coming from to which Pooja replies that she is happy to leave the house if the audience decides to keep him in the house over her. Bebika comes shouting at Abhishek that he is inhumane but he walks out. Jiah, Abhishek, and Falaq try to make Jad understand that he should focus on the love he’s getting rather than the hatred.
Avinash and Jad are seen hugging each other and crying. Avinash tells Jad that he doesn’t need to explain himself or be apologetic. He also tells Jad that he is always with him but he needs to stay strong and take a stand for himself without allowing people to point fingers at him. Abhishek and jiah discuss how they are unable to understand Falaq’s stand in Jad's case. Abhishek comes and hugs Cyrus when Bebika snaps at Abhishek to which Cyrus makes her understand that she shouldn’t be filled with so much negativity at this young age. Manisha and Abhishek are discussing Pooja’s behavior and how Falaq was trying to rank herself for number one when Manisha and Jiah are more deserving to be above her in the rankings.
Avinash is seen giving a head massage to Falaq. Cyrus and Pooja get into a tiff while discussing how Pooja and Jad's equation has changed. Pooja decides to keep her distance from all the housemates since it brings her into unnecessary trouble. Abhishek and Bebika get into a fun banter and he calls him a papaya when Bebika hits him with a pillow and Abhishek is seen having fun in the washroom area.
