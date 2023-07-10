Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 24 Written Update: A Squabble Between Jia & Avinash

Pooja Bhat pressed the buzzer and Bigg Boss announced that Avinash, Cyrus, and Falak can come out of the activity room now. Pooja confronted Jia and asked why did she tell that Pooja took revenge during the feast task. Jia replied that she said it very candidly and did not mean it seriously. Pooja told Jia that she does not like loose talks. Jia said that she will be careful in future.

Jia confronted Avinash and told him that why did he and Falak told Pooja about their personal conversation. Avinash replied that Pooja is also a contestant in the house and she has the right to know. Later, Avinash and Jia got into a squabble regarding certain things. Both started shouting on each other and walked away.

Later, a chaos was seen among the housemates regarding the dinner. Falak told Jia that why didn't she tell her what to make in the dinner because housemates are pouncing on her for not making the dinner. Jia replied that she got into an argument with Avinash and that is why she missed it.