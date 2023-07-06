Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 20 Written Updates: Bebika & Jiah's Kitchen Drama

Read the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 20 written details for 6 July 2023 here.
The new episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with a Bollywood song as usual. Manisha is seen dancing and she asks Bebika to dance but she seems upset from what happened the previous day. Manisha makes her understand that she shouldn’t spoil her day for this reason and wait for the weekend ka Vaar to sort things out.
Cyrus asks Bebika to make amends with Jad but she denies and Pooja calls him diplomatic. She even says that it’s time for him to go back home so that his wife can put some brains into his head. Falaq and Avinash get into a fun banter over their morning tea with huge smiles on their faces. Avinash calls himself Falaq's punching bag to which she replies if he has so much problem with her, they cannot talk today. Bebika and Jiah discuss what needs to be cooked for lunch and get into a verbal fight.
Jiah seems upset considering Bebika's behavior of never hearing the other person. Falaq feels that the duties should be changed and Bebika must not cook for the housemates since Falaq needs to cook later for Jad and Abhishek (Bebika doesn't make rotis for the two and the burden is shifted on Falaq). Abhishek confronts Bebika for the same and gets into an argument over her way of taking revenge by not cooking their food. The whole house gets divided over Bebika’s decision to not cook for Jad and Abhishek.
Pooja and Cyrus advise Bebika to not get so personal. After discussion, jiah goes and informs Bebika to change her duty and wash the utensils instead to which Bebika refuses and dares Jiah to remove her from the kitchen. The housemates get into a discussion as to what to do and how can they solve the problem. Pooja feels the contestants who want to replace Bebika in the kitchen must take a decision practically.
Jad gets furious witnessing the whole discussion and feels that Pooja puts oil in the fire to which Abhishek asks him to cool down. Jad asks Bigg Boss to remove him from the house. Avinash and Bebika are seen screaming at each other on the same topic. Avinash feels that it is very difficult to have a conversation with Bebika due to her high volume. Bebika starts crying and Jiah again asks her to go out of the kitchen when both get into a physical tiff. Abhishek, Jiah, and Jad decide not to have food cooked by Bebika. Abhishek again gets into an argument with Bebika and body shames him by calling her a sofa.
Jad feels that Pooja always defends Bebika. Pooja and Cyrus have a heated conversation over Cyrus’s advice to Bebika earlier. Pooja feels Jiah can be a better captain and resolve the problem in a better way rather than screaming at Bebika. Falaq advises Jiah to cool down if she wants to make Bebika work. Avinash and Falaq get into a conversation that she isn’t taking a stand with Jad and Bebika and he feels her behavior keeps changing with both of them. Avinash asks Falaq to have a conversation with Jad and clear things out. Falaq is later seen having a talk with Jad in a corner and asks him to have control over his words even if he is disgusted and feels frustrated to the core because his daughter is going to see this someday and his behavior might let her down.
Bigg boss brings in a new task- 'Buzzer of Complaint'. Anyone contestant can press the buzzer when the buzzer gets activated and bring forward their complaints against Jiah. Both parties will get to choose their jury members who will support them in their case. Bebika is the first one to press the buzzer and chooses Pooja as her jury whereas Jiah chooses Abhishek.
Bebika expresses how Jiah is not a good captain since she's been a weak contestant from the start. Moreover, she is also biased and believes in favoritism. Bebika also mentions how Jiah had supported Jad the previous week for his ill behavior and she couldn’t prove her strength in the task as well. Avinash refuses the blame of favoritism on Jiah (Bebika thinks she had distributed the ration in the wrong way and gave more things to her friends, Falaq and Avinash).
Pooja supports Bebika as her jury and points out Jiah’s poor decision of sending Manisha to jail. Abhishek makes it clear that Jiah did not play favoritism because Falaq and Avinash got their ration considering they didn't break many rules. Avinash also adds to the conversation that Salman Khan had already dealt with Jad's ill behavior so this topic should not be dragged again and again. Abhishek further mentions that Jiah cannot be proven a bad caption because of her relationship with Jad. jiah is declared 'not guilty' in the first round. Avinash is seen feeding Falaq with his own hands. Abhishek decides to laugh when Bebika tries to argue with him next.
Abhishek tries to sort things out between Manisha and Jad. Manisha presses the buzzer for the second time and chooses Abhishek as her jury. while Avinash is on Jiah’s jury. Manisha brings up that Jiah misused her power when she asked Manisha to sleep in the bedroom. She also mentioned that Jiah could send Abhishek and Cyrus to jail but she chose to play it safe and sent Manisha to jail thinking no one would question that since she (Manisha) had no support like Cyrus. Manisha also points out that Jiah is not a responsible captain since Avinash and Falaq keep telling her to take decisions when required.
Jiah agrees that she took a wrong decision while deciding who should have gone to jail and also accepts her mistake while asking Manisha to shift her sleeping area. Jiah is proven guilty in the second round. The task gets over and Abhishek makes it clear to Manisha that he will support people if they are right irrespective of his personal equation with them.
Bebika and Abhishek get into a fun banter when Bebika calls him “mohalle ki churail” and “mohalle ki aunty”. Bebika tries having an argument with Abhishek but he keeps laughing as he had decided before. Too yum brings a new challenge for the housemates in which Pooja is the coordinator and she has to keep an eye on which pair completes the task in the least amount of time. There are three pairs- Abhishek and Cyrus, Avinash and Jiah, Bebika and Manisha. One leg of both the partners will be tied to one another and they have to complete a small race and eat the snacks kept in between. The winning pair will get a packet of too-yum to enjoy later. Bebika and Manisha complete the task in around 8 minutes, Abinash and Jiah complete the task in 5 minutes and 51 seconds while Cyrus and Abhishek complete the task in 4 minutes 40 seconds thus becoming the winning team. They get one packet of the Too Yum snack and a T-shirt with the brand's name.
Manisha shares a fun incident from her personal life while Pooja, Abhishek, Cyrus, and Bebika are hearing her stories with curiosity. Jiah makes fun of Falaq's and Avinash's equation and both get in a pillow fight. In the end, Manisha and Abhihek get into a fun banter while washing the dishes, and their fun equation may be liked by the audience too.
