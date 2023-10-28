Bigg Boss 17, Day 13: Salman Schools Abhishek Kumar in 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Today

Bigg Boss 17, Day 13 episode for Friday, 27 October 2023, was Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Khan began the episode by greeting the audience and then went straight to all the drama and chaos brewing inside the Bigg Boss House. We see Rinku Dhawan talking to other contestants in the house about cleaning the dustbin. Suddenly, the focus shifts to Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek keeps provoking Mannara by calling her Parineeti Chopra's duplicate. The latter gets triggered and brings up Abhishek's relationship with Isha Malviya. Both of them break into an ugly fight and the other contestants try to stop them. Mannara gets so angry that she complains to Bigg Boss about Abhishek's behaviour. She feels he is breaking the rules of the game.