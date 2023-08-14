Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Elvish or Abhishek, Who Is the Winner?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Elvish or Abhishek, Who Is the Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Check all details here to know the winner name.
Saima Andrabi
Entertainment
Updated:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates Today on Monday, 14 August 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 2023 Grand Finale Latest Updates

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale voting is in progress and viewers cannot hold their excitement to know who will be the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner. The top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani.

As per reports, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are leading the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Voting Count, and it is likely that the winner will be one among the two.

The host Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today at the end of the grand finale based on the results of the live voting. According to different sources, Bebika and Pooja Bhat are among the top four finalists besides Elvish and Abhishek.

Follow our live blog to know all the details about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today on Monday, 14 August 2023.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale: Evicted Contestants and Family Members of Finalists on BB Stage

Salman Khan, evicted contestants along with family members of finalists graced the Bigg Boss stage.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Started Now: Get All Live Updates Here

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale has started now. Let us see the amazing performances of stars and enjoy the night. Check live updates!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Top 2 Finalists

As per online reports, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan may be the top two Finalists. Let us see who will lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Starts Soon

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start shortly. Follow our live blog to get the live updates.

Who Are the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top 5 Finalists?

Pooja, Elvish, Manisha, Bebika, and Abhishek are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Avinash and Falak Will Perform During Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale

Evicted Contestants will also join the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. Avinash and Falak will perform tonight and entertain the audience.

Mahesh Bhatt To Attend the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale To Support Pooja Bhat

Famous Indian Film Director and Producer Mahesh Bhatt will attend the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale to support his daughter Pooja Bhat.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Tonight?

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.

Bigg OTT 2 Grand Finale Starts Shortly

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale will start tonight at 9 pm.

Published: 14 Aug 2023,08:27 PM IST

