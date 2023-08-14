Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Elvish or Abhishek, Who Is the Winner?

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale voting is in progress and viewers cannot hold their excitement to know who will be the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner. The top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani.

As per reports, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are leading the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Voting Count, and it is likely that the winner will be one among the two.

The host Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today at the end of the grand finale based on the results of the live voting. According to different sources, Bebika and Pooja Bhat are among the top four finalists besides Elvish and Abhishek.

Follow our live blog to know all the details about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today on Monday, 14 August 2023.