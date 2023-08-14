Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Elvish or Abhishek, Who Is the Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates Today on Monday, 14 August 2023.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale voting is in progress and viewers cannot hold their excitement to know who will be the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner. The top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani.
As per reports, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are leading the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Voting Count, and it is likely that the winner will be one among the two.
The host Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today at the end of the grand finale based on the results of the live voting. According to different sources, Bebika and Pooja Bhat are among the top four finalists besides Elvish and Abhishek.
Follow our live blog to know all the details about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today on Monday, 14 August 2023.
Salman Khan, evicted contestants along with family members of finalists graced the Bigg Boss stage.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale has started now. Let us see the amazing performances of stars and enjoy the night. Check live updates!
As per online reports, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan may be the top two Finalists. Let us see who will lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start shortly. Follow our live blog to get the live updates.
Pooja, Elvish, Manisha, Bebika, and Abhishek are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Evicted Contestants will also join the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. Avinash and Falak will perform tonight and entertain the audience.
Famous Indian Film Director and Producer Mahesh Bhatt will attend the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale to support his daughter Pooja Bhat.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale will start tonight at 9 pm.