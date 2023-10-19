Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates Day 4: Munawar Faruqui and Khaanzadi's Verbal Spat

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 4 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
In yesterday's episode, Neil and Aishwarya got a wake up call from Bigg Boss. They were told to come out of their shells and show their real personality to audience. Ankita was seen upset with husband Vicky because she feels he is unnecessarily everywhere. Friendship is budding between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.
Follow this live blog to get all the updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 4 on Thursday, 19 October 2023.
Jigna Vora shares her horrific jail experience with media. Munawar breaks into tears.
Ankita Lokhande feels her husband Vicky is unnecessarily everywhere in the house. She feels lonely and Upset.
Aishwarya and Neil are confused about the format of Bigg Boss. Both feel that other contestants are doing things unnecessarily for footage. Neil thinks that Ankita and Vicky are their biggest competitors in BB house.
Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar are nominated in the first week of Bigg Boss 17.
Bigg Boss 17 is live streamed daily on JioCinema app from 10 pm. 24/7 live streaming of show is also available on this application. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will be live streamed from 9 pm.
Munawar lost his control first time in the house. He and Khaanzadi locked horns against each other. Stay tuned for more details.
First time ever in the history of Bigg Boss an individual press conference is being held for a contestant. Jigna Vora will answer all the questions of media.