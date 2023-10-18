Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates Day 3: Ankita Got Emotional By Husband Vicky's Actions

Bigg Boss 17 started with a Grand Premiere on Sunday, 15 October 2023. This season's theme is Dil, Dimaag, and Dum, and the house has been divided into three sections based on the same. The confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

In yesterday's episode on 17 October, a special nomination task was played by the contestants. At the end of the task, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated by the housemates. Let us read live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 3 on 18 October 2023 below.