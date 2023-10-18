Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates Day 3: Ankita Got Emotional By Husband Vicky's Actions

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 3 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 started with a Grand Premiere on Sunday, 15 October 2023. This season's theme is Dil, Dimaag, and Dum, and the house has been divided into three sections based on the same. The confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
In yesterday's episode on 17 October, a special nomination task was played by the contestants. At the end of the task, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated by the housemates. Let us read live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 3 on 18 October 2023 below.
After the first nomination special task of the season, Mannara, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar got nominated by the housemates. Navid Sole and Mannara got emotional and broke into tears.
After Vicky Jain nominated Mannara Chopra during nomination task by calling her a casting mistake, Mannara broke down into tears and felt backstabbed. Munawar Faruqui advised her to play with mind and not heart.
Bigg Boss 17 is live streamed on JioCinema every day. The reality show is live telecasted on Colors TV.
During a candid conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar talked about his love hate bond with Isha Malviya, and got emotional.
Bigg Boss feels that Aishwarya and Neil are confused in Bigg Boss house, and are not understanding the game. Neil thinks that the housemates are trying to separate them, while Aishwarya is getting frustrated.