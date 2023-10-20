Bigg Boss 17, Day 5: Chaos in BB House; Neil and Vicky Locked Horns

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 5 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
After having a scuffle with Vicky, Neil got emotional and broke into tears. Arun, Sunny, and Anurag appreciated Neil and Aishwarya for their mature behavior, and said we are proud of you.
Neil tried to support Vicky, however, Vicky pushed him in rage. Neil lost his temper and both engaged into ugly fight. Housemates tried their best to calm down enraged Neil, and ultimately he gave up the fight.
Khaanzadi and Abhishek got into an ugly fight during mid-night. The former called him mental, and alleged for physical assault. Neil feels that Khaanzadi just picks fights unnecessarily. Ankita joined the fight and called Khaanzadi a drama queen. Khaanzadi taunted her saying that I don't work in daily soaps. Ankita bashed her by saying that you are currently on Television so you can't taunt me for working in TV serials. Meanwhile, Munawar, Arun, Vicky, and Anurag joined the quarrel.
Mannara told Munawar that everybody is circling around Vicky, and he is taking all limelight. She said, you do not need to be his puppet. Munawar replied that I know everything but you should just trust me.
Ankita is upset with Vicky because he doesn't give her much time. Vicky replied that we have to play here, and if we were supposed to be together here as well, then were we not better at home. Vicky said that you do not have a game spirit, and you don't let me be. Vicky scolded Ankita and said that you speak non-sense all the time.
Mannara Chopra told Munawar that she does not want people to know her because of her cousins or relatives. She said I have achieved everything because of my hard work, and want people know me because of my personality.
Khaanzadi apologized to Munawar for her rude behaviour, and said that you are my friend. Both hugged out their differences.
Ankita told husband Vicky that Aishwarya always makes faces, and there is no need to talk to her sweetly.
Khaanzadi shared with Vicky that she is feeling alone in the house. She said nobody talks to her in the house and it is because of Abhishek. Vicky replied that it will help you in the long run.
During a verbal spat with Sonali, Mannara told Sonali to confirm her work profile and qualifications after she called her stupid. Mannara bashed Soniya for calling her a selection mistake.
During an interaction with Neil, Aishwarya said Ankita and Vicky are fake, and they don't allow us to speak and put across our opinions.
Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023. The contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
So far, we have seen Ankita is upset with Vicky because she feels that he ignores him in the house. Munawar Faruqui and Khaanzadi locked horns over house duties. Jigna Vora attended a press conference and Bigg Boss praised her saying this was the best press conference of this house till date.
Follow this live blog to know all the updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 5 on Friday, 20 October 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)