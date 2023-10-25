Bigg Boss 17, Day 11: Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande at Loggerheads

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 11 here.
Mannara Chopra shared her feelings with Navid. She said that in my room I feel left out. Mannara said that half of my time goes in pleasing Munawar and Khaanzadi. Khaanzadi tried to talk to her but she replied that I need some space. Mannara cried and said everybody in this house cares about food only. Navid comforted Mannara by saying she is the strongest girl in the house.
Mannara called Ankita dominant, arrogant, and cunning. Khaanzadi and Rinku advised Mannara that she was unnecessarily rude with Ankita. Mannara accepted that she is not fond of Ankita and may be that is why she was extremely violent towards her.
Mannara got upset with Munawar after he advised her not to fight with Ankita. Mannara mocked Munawar for roaming around Ankita.
Mannara got angry after Ankita called her a baby. Mannara said that I have done more movies than Ankita. She also called Ankita cunning. Khaanzadi also said Ankita is cunning, dominating, and irritating.
Since contestants helped each other with food, Bigg Boss got angry and reduced the Kitchen opening hours. Bigg Boss announced that at one time, kitchen will be open for only 1 hour. This created a chaos in Bigg Boss house.
Khaanzadi was discussing about her fight with Ankita with Munawar, but he turned a deaf ear. Khaanzadi got annoyed and said that I won't talk to Munawar from now onwards.
Abhishek and Sana engaged into an ugly verbal spat. Soniya joined the fight and tried to physically attack Sana. Abhishek told Sana that she has become violent after getting nominated, and has lost her senses.
To make the show more interesting, Bigg Boss announced that only contestants of one house can use kitchen at one time. Kitchen will be open from time to time. Housemates from each house have to make their own food. 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' contestants will make sure this rule should be followed. There will be announcements for Kitchen opening and closing.
Navid told Munawar to teach him Hindi. In a funny way, Navid was seen saying some Mumbai slangs.
Aishwarya told Neil that I have become too much emotional in the house, and that is why I am crying all the time. Aishwarya said that I can't hide my feelings and this is getting on my nerves.
While working in kitchen, Mannara and Munawar were seen sharing some funny moments.
Aishwarya and Neil were seen arguing with each other. Aishwarya told Neil that we should play individually because we are different personalities. Aishwarya is annoyed with Vicky and Ankita. Neil shouted on Aishwarya, and she made ugly faces.
On Day 10, a nomination special task was performed by the contestants. Aishwarya, Neil, Khaanzadi, Soniya, Sana, and Sunny got nominated for elimination. Let us check out all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 11 below for Wednesday, 25 October 2023.
