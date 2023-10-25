Bigg Boss 17, Day 11: Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande at Loggerheads

Mannara Chopra shared her feelings with Navid. She said that in my room I feel left out. Mannara said that half of my time goes in pleasing Munawar and Khaanzadi. Khaanzadi tried to talk to her but she replied that I need some space. Mannara cried and said everybody in this house cares about food only. Navid comforted Mannara by saying she is the strongest girl in the house.