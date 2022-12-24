Bigg Boss 16, 24 December Episode 85 Written Updates: Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 24 December 2022 E85 Full Written Update: The episode starts with Salman Khan making fun of housemates regarding the buzzers. Salman Khan sarcastically addresses Priyanka as Pari-yanka and tells her that since she thinks she is superior than others, she should sit on a throne. A separate chair is brought for Priyanka and Salman tells her to sit on that. Priyanka sits on the chair and Salman starts questioning her.

Salman Khan tells Priyanka that she is always about herself and thinks only she is right in the house. He tells her that she has not even a single friend in the house except Ankit. Salman said, if Ankit is evicted from the house she will be lonely and then if she tries to talk to others, it would look that she is convenient.

Salman Khan asks housemates if Priyanka stops being superior and talks in a low tone, who would be her friends in the house. Everyone raises hands. Salman Khan tells Priyanka to understand and start making friends in the house.