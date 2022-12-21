Bigg Boss 16, 21 December Episode 82 Written Update Today: Ankit or Prize Money?

Bigg Boss 16, 21 December 2022 Written Update: Ankit or Prize Money?
(Photo: ColorsTv Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 21 December 2022 Episode 82 Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 20 December 2022, a nomination special task was performed by the contestants. By the end of the task Ankit, Sreejita, and Vikas got nominated. Besides, Stan got a special power as a captain and he was supposed to nominate any of the safe contestants. To everybody's surprise, Stan nominated Tina saying she has inconsistent nature. Tina gets hurt and both get into a verbal spat along with Shalin.
Let us read about today's episode on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.
Today's episode starts with the Bigg Boss anthem. Archana tells Soundarya there is an insect which helps to know if you will get something in life or not. Soundarya gets surprised.
Sreejita asks Tina to do her breakfast duty. Tina says she will do in a while because she is feeling unwell. Sreejita complains Soundarya about Tina but she says that Tina is irritated because she got nominated by Stan. Archana tells Sreejita not to bother Tina and give her some space, which makes Sreejita annoyed and she walks away.
Tina goes to the kitchen to make breakfast but Sreejita pokes her saying she should take a break if she is not feeling well. This irritates Tina and she gets into an argument with Sreejita.
Tina confronts MC Stan about nomination. She tells him why did he nominate her when she was her friend. MC Stan says I already told you the reason. Tina again asks tell me the exact reason. Stan says you called me fake and commented on my jewellery. Tina apologizes.
MC Stan tells Tina that he feel she made friendship with him because of his large number of fans. This hurts Tina and she replies, I didn't know about your huge fan following before our friendship. Hurt by Stan's words, Tina cries. Shalin says Tina crying and consoles her.
Bigg Boss calls Priyanka into the confession room and housemates into the living room. He asks Priyanka that she is known to be the strong opinionated person in this house. He says, I want to ask you two questions. First, was it fair that the prize money was sacrificed by some contestants?
Priyanka replies that it depends on the situation. She gives examples of Gautam and Shalin who sacrificed the prize money for their partners. She says Sajid was not fair because he sacrificed prize money for Sumbul who wasn't even his friend that time.
Bigg Boss asks Priyanka, the prize money right now is zero so what is her take on that. Priyanka replies, we can win it back via some task or any other way. Bigg Boss says let us given you a chance to win back the prize money. You have to either choose Ankit or prize money. You will be given a time of 10 counts, if you press the buzzer within this time, Ankit will be evicted from the house immediately. However, if you didn't, Ankit will be saved as of now.
Priyanka doesn't press the buzzer and says she can't send Ankit back with her own hands. Bigg Boss tells her to leave the confession room now. All housemates, especially Archana and Sajid are annoyed. Archana calls her epitome of truth sarcastically and mocks her for losing the prize money. Sajid reprimands Priyanka for saying he is wrong.
Bigg Boss gives a ration task to housemates. Some guests will arrive in the house time to time. Contestants have to ignore them and do not give any reaction, this will make them win the daily ration. If they fail to ignore, they will get a strike. For three strikes, they will lose a basket of ration. There will be 8 rounds in the game. MC Stan will have to distribute the ration according to his choice because he has a special captaincy power.
Housemates win the first round despite two strikes. They also win the second round. In the third round, they loss a basket of ration due to three strikes. The other rounds will be played in tomorrow's episode.
Nimrit, Soundarya, and Stan discuss about their experience when they entered the Bigg Boss house for the first time. All three of them make fun of each other. The episode ends here.
