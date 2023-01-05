Bigg Boss 16, 5 January Episode 97 Written Update: Shalin vs Priyanka
Bigg Boss 16, Thursday, 5 January Day 97 Full Written Update: The episode starts with the morning anthem. MC Stan discusses about his girlfriend Booba with Shiv and he says I have not seen her but I am sure she won't be jealous ever.
Archana asks Sajid about the steam iron. Sajid says I don't know here it is, ask Tina and Shalin. Tina says I didn't take it. Archana pounces on Tina and she gives her back. Nimrit tells Soundarya not to get involved in Archana's stupid acts. Archana calls Tina a thief and she calls her douche bag. Both get into an ugly fight.
Tina tells Sreejita about Archana. She says she is extremely insolent despite Salman Khan explaining her all the time. Both say that nobody will cast her.
Sumbul gets annoyed with Sajid because he commented on her dad's personal life. Sajid tries to appease her but she cries and starts justifying her disagreement.
Bigg Boss calls all nominated contestants into the activity area and safe contestants into the living area. Tina, Shalin, Soundarya, Sajid, Archana, Sreejita, and Sumbul are nominated. Bigg Boss says two nominated contestants will get an opportunity to save themselves.
All nominated contestants have a chest in front of them. Each chest has a name plate inside it. Contestants doesn't have their names but the name of others. At every buzzer contestants will get an opportunity to throw a chest into the nomination pit. The five chests with name plates that will go into the pit will stay nominated this week. The two chests with name plates that will stay in the end will be saved this week. Also, housemates will get ration after they put a chest into the nomination pit.
In the first round, Soundarya throws away Sumbul's chest and she gets a ration basket.
In the second Round, Sumbul throws away Archana's chest into the nomination pit and gets ration in return.
In the third round Sreejita throws away Soundarya's chest into the nomination pit and gets ration in return.
In the fourth round Sajid throws away Sreejita's chest into the nomination pit and takes the ration.
Archana is not ready to throw away Sajid's chest and so is the Shalin and Tina adamant about not throwing away each other's chest. This makes Bigg Boss furious and he takes away all the ration of the house. Also, no one gets saved from the nominations.
Sumbul fights with Shalin and Tina because they discarded the task and due to which all the ration of the house was seized by Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss calls Priyanka into the confession room and asks her what is her take on the task that was discarded. She says Shalin, Tina, and Archana are all responsible. Bigg Boss tells her she should speak clearly and she says that it is Shalin's mistake.
Sumbul is on fire and rants continuously about Shalin and Tina in front of Sajid and Stan. Priyanka tells Shalin that he is wrong and he could have saved the ration. He says I am scared of nominations and so is Tina. Priyanka says but earlier you said that I am not scared of nominations. Shalin says ration was taken because of Archana. Priyanka says you are confusing everyone. Shalin says I do not care and go to hell.
Shalin gets furious and throws away his shaker. Priyanka says you can't survive without chicken then how will you stay here without ration. He says if I had decided to nominate Tina and she would have nominated me and if any of us goes out, we would have regretted whole life.
Priyanka and Tina discuss about Shalin and his diplomacy. Bigg Boss calls all contestants into the living room. He says since you lost your ration but that doesn't mean I will keep you hungry. Bigg Boss says go and get ration that is kept in the store room. Housemates become happy but are disappointed after they see that it is just a basket of fruits.
Shalin tells Priyanka, Sreejita, and Tina that Sumbul is extremely frustrated. He says her friends don't treat her well. But Tina and Priyanka says that she should stand for her. Shalin says she must go.
Shalin is dressed up like a women and housemates tease Shiv saying she is the new wild card women that he wanted. Tina, Priyanka, and Sreejita laugh and enjoy a lot.
Sajid tells Abdu that he should not be disappointed if he advises him. He says that I feel a responsibility towards you. Abdu says no I don't feel bad. Sajid says that I feel you have changed. Abdu says no I haven't changed but I can't be around you all the time.
Abdu shares his feelings with Shiv and tells him that I can not be with Sajid all the time because I am an individual here. Shiv says do not worry and we will talk to Sajid.
Abdu wishes everyone good night and hugs Sajid. Archana tells Soundarya that Nimrit is your friend now and she will for sure deceive you. Soundarya says she became my friend organically and you do not teach me what to do and what not. Archana says I am the only friend of yours that will stay with you till end. Nimrit shouts tomorrow Salman Khan will come so we have to look good.
The episode ends here.
