Bigg Boss 16, 5 January Episode 97 Written Update: Shalin vs Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16, Thursday, 5 January Day 97 Full Written Update: The episode starts with the morning anthem. MC Stan discusses about his girlfriend Booba with Shiv and he says I have not seen her but I am sure she won't be jealous ever.

Archana asks Sajid about the steam iron. Sajid says I don't know here it is, ask Tina and Shalin. Tina says I didn't take it. Archana pounces on Tina and she gives her back. Nimrit tells Soundarya not to get involved in Archana's stupid acts. Archana calls Tina a thief and she calls her douche bag. Both get into an ugly fight.

Tina tells Sreejita about Archana. She says she is extremely insolent despite Salman Khan explaining her all the time. Both say that nobody will cast her.