Bigg Boss 16, 26 December Episode 87 Written Updates: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, 26 December 2022 Episode 87 Monday Full Written Updates: The episode starts with Bigg Boss anthem. Tina asks Sajid what he wants to have in breakfast and he replies English breakfast like sausages, French toast, and more. Soundarya and Sreejita make fun of Tina in front of Sajid and tell him that she is acting nice because she wants to be saved from the nominations. Sajid says, may be she is actually a nice hearted person. Sreejita says no she wants attention and that is it.

Stan and Archana get into an ugly fight over the house duties. Both pass derogatory comments towards each other. Archana tells Stan that he comes to fight with her because of camera. Stan replies and says she always sits with Abdu and Sajid just for footage. The fight continues.