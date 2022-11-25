Bigg Boss 16, 25 November E56: Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Fahmaan Khan in BB House

Bigg Boss 16, 25 November 2022 E56 Friday: Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan Written Update.
(Photo: ColorsTV Instagram)
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 E55 on Thursday, 24 November 2022, a massive fight occurred between Tina, Shalin, and Sumbul after Bigg Boss revealed the secret of Sumbul's conversation with her father over a phone call.
Shalin and Tina were on fire after they heard the derogatory remarks that Sumbul's dad passed for them. Shalin and Tina bashed Sumbul after listening to the entire conversation. Sumbul was left clueless and ended up in the medical room.
Later, Bigg Boss assigned a new captaincy task to the housemates in which MC Stan was the Sanchaalak of the task. In the first two rounds of the captaincy task, Shiv, Tina, and Nimrit became victorious and are now contenders.
Let us read what will happen in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 25 November 2022.
Today's episode starts with Salman Khan on BB stage and gives a preview of the week. Yesterday's Captaincy task continues. Bigg Boss announces the third round and says both the teams have to collect 10 baskets of fishes.
Priyanka, Soundarya, and Ankit go against Nimrit, Shiv, and Tina in the third round. Both the teams work hard to get the fishes and fill up 10 baskets. By the end of the round 3, Bigg Boss asks MC Stan to announce the winner. Both and the teams put forward their points about why they should be the winners. MC Stan declares Nimrit, Shiv, and Tina as winners of the third and last round.
MC Stan's decision doesn't go well with the opposite team both teams argue which each other. Priyanka and Soundarya call MC Stan biased and unfair. Archana says he is a pawn of Sajid and his group so how can you expect him to be fair.
