Bigg Boss 16, 24 November 2022 E55: Who Will Be the Next Captain of BB House?

Shalin asks Sumbul when did this call happen. She is quiet and seems to be extremely anxious. Shalin starts shouting on Sumbul and says why are you talking to us if your dad strictly told you to stay away from us. Tina also pounces on Sumbul and tells her that how could her father say bad things about her. Tina says I am also someone's daughter and your father did my character assassination.

Shalin loses his control and kicks a stool. Sajid takes him to the washroom and tries to calm him down. Sumbul cries inconsolably and says I didn't hear lot of things that my dad said. Shiv calms her down and tells her that her father is not wrong because he is worried about her.

Priyanka tells Sajid that Sumbul doesn't listen to her father. Sajid tells Sumbul why does she sit with Shalin and Tina if her father had warned her not to do so. Sumbul replies that she can't ignore them completely since they are in the same house.

Sumbul gets a panic attack and Bigg Boss calls her to the medical room where doctor examines her.