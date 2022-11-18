Bigg Boss 16, 18 November 2022, Friday E49: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16, 18 November 2022, Friday E49: Full Written Update.
(Photo: voot.com)
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Thursday, 17 November 2022 Archana Gautam gave a tough time to Sajid Khan and other contestants of the house. She was adamant about not doing the duties which make the entire house against her.
A task was performed between favourite and non-favourite contestants of the house regarding Sajid's captaincy, in which favourite contestants became victorious and Sajid's captaincy continued.
A fight between Stan and Shalin lead to many twists and turns and the entire house got involved in it. Over possessive Sumbul shouted on Tina and the latter got angry, which lead to a verbal spat between the two.
Let's read about what happens in today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Friday, 18 November 2022.
Today's episode starts with Sumbul crying in front of Soundarya over the fight between Shalin and Stan. She says I am shivering and wanna go home. Soundarya gives her water and asks her to calm down.
Inside Sajid's room, Shiv, Stan, Sajid, Nimrit, Tina and Gautam are discussing the fight incident. Gautam says why did Sumbul reacted like that, it looks like she has gone mad.
Shalin speaks in front of the camera and says either Stan and Shiv should go home, else I will leave the house. Ankit comes in Shalin's support and says I will also go. Priyanka says I saw the entire scenario, Shalin has been physically abused and if no action was taken against Shiv and Stan then I will also leave this house.
