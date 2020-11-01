Bihar CM Exclusive: Nitish Kumar Talks COVID, Jobs, Munger

“There has been development in every sphere,” said Nitish Kumar. Sanjay Pugalia With Assembly elections underway in Bihar, catch The Quint here, in an exclusive conversation with chief minister Nitish Kumar at 7:30 pm on Sunday, 1 November. | (Photo: The Quint) Elections “There has been development in every sphere,” said Nitish Kumar.

With Assembly elections underway in Bihar, The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia speaks to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 1 November.



“There has been development in every sphere,” said Nitish Kumar.

On the question of unemployment, Nitish Kumar told The Quint:

“As far as unemployment is concerned, you should see how many people have got work, how much development has taken place. Nobody talks about the truth...Ask anybody, other than those who are biased against us.”

Nitish Kumar also slammed the Opposition’s promise of 10 lakh jobs. He further talked about how Bihar dealt with the COVID crisis.

On Munger Unrest

Speaking about the Munger firing, Nitish Kumar said that incident is not going to have any impact on the ongoing elections in Bihar.

“Everything in Bihar right now is under the Election Commission...There will be a strict probe into the incident...But did you see how the incident took place one day before that area went to poll, and yet the polls were conducted smoothly?” Nitish Kumar

Bihar to Vote Again Soon

The first phase of the polls in Bihar is over and the next two phases are slated to be held on 3 and 7 November.



Meanwhile, Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar polls, PM Modi addressed rallies across the state on Sunday.



As the pairs of Nitish Kumar-PM Modi and Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi enter the ring for campaigning in Bihar, surveys suggest the popularity gap between NDA and Mahagathbandhan is narrowing. Will Nitish return or will Tejashwi script history?