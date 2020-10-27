Durga Immersion Turns Violent in Munger, One Dead in Police Firing

LJP leader Chirag Paswan hit out at Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar following the incident. The Quint A man died in police firing at a Durga idol immersion procession in Munger. | (Photo: Video screengrab) India LJP leader Chirag Paswan hit out at Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar following the incident.

Anurag Poddar, 25, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Indian Express reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse.

Around 20 police personnel were injured, according to the report. The police also reportedly found three country-made pistols with both live and empty cartridges.

WHAT DOES THE POLICE CLAIM?

The police has claimed that it was compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob. The mob, on its part, retaliated with counter-firing, alleged the police, according to The Indian Express.

EYEWITNESS’ ACCOUNT

A shopkeeper who was near the spot, who refused to be named, told The Quint that nothing had happened till around 11 pm.



“The idols were being taken for visarjan. Suddenly, we heard several gunshots. At least 4-5. We were inside our house and we went up to the terrace to see what was happening,” the shopkeeper said.

“We saw policemen were running and beating the people. It was total chaos. It was happening just below my house... We were very sacred... I saw a lot of people getting injured in lathi-charge... Policemen were running on the road like wild-wolf…” The shopkeeper said

Explaining his desire to stay anonymous, the shopkeeper said: “I am a small shopkeeper. I don't want to name myself in all of this.”

WHAT DOES THE DECEASED’S KIN SAY?

Anurag’s uncle Amarnath Poddar too runs a small shop where he sells machine tools. Speaking to The Quint, about his nephew’s demise, he said:

“We don’t know how it happened. The incident happened just less than 500 mts away from the house. So, that’s how we got to know about it. It happened around 11-11:30 pm. His parents had just come 15 minutes ago from the murti darshan. Suddenly, everybody started running here and there. Someone came and told us that Anurag has been shot.”

“We are in a state of shock,” Anurag’s uncle said.

POLITICIANS REACT

LJP leader Chirag Paswan hit out at Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar, alleging that the shooting shows “Nitish's Taliban rule”. He further sought the suspension of the Superintendent of Police.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, on his part, asked if BJP-JDU can kill while Durga’s idol immersion is underway.

Kanhaiya Kumar too shared a video of the clashes between the public and police in Munger and demanded that the police personnel responsible for the incident should be probed at once.

Meanwhile BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga demanded action from Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and RS Prasad against the police personnel.

MEANWHILE

Munger goes to polls in the first phase on Wednesday.



According to The Indian Express, police presence has been increased in the town and near all polling booths.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)