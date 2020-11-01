FIR Filed Against Cops Who Baton-Charged Devotees in Munger

Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express.

The daily reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse.

At least three police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze in Munger, three days after the demise of resident Anurag Poddar.

Nearly 100 people took to the streets and protested against the administration. The SP office was also attacked by an angry crowd.

The Election Commission of India (EC) also ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days, reported news agency ANI.