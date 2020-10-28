Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi Urges to Vote, Rahul & Chiraj in Tow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the people of Bihar to cast their votes for the first phase of elections

As the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections begins on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

“Today is the first phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to COVID-19. Keep a distance of two yards and wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshment!” PM Modi tweeted.