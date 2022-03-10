Manipur Election Result Live: BJP Looks To Retain Key North-Eastern State

The counting of votes for the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, in which 60 constituencies had gone to polls in two phases, is slated to commence at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.

Exit poll results in the state have widely forecasted Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the north-eastern state. However, the saffron party, besides its old rival Congress, also faces competition from ally-turned-foe National People's Party (NPP).

Chief Minister Biren Singh is in the fray from his traditional home seat of Heingang in Imphal East, where he has won four successive terms and is seeking a fifth term.