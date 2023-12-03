MP Election Results LIVE: BJP Wins 163 Seats in Total, Registers Massive Victory

Latest news and live updates on Madhya Pradesh (MP) assembly election 2023 results
Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: As the Bharatiya Janata Party registers a massive win in Madhya Pradesh, with leads in over 165 seats, all eyes are on whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be declared the chief minister once again.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders addressed party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi after their victory in three states.
"I want to thank the people of the state for this unexceptional victory in the Assembly elections. This is the victory of the efforts of PM Modi and the developmental works done by the double-engine government," CM Shivraj Chouhan said after the victory.
The key seats in the election were: Kamal Nath's Chhindwara, Narendra Singh Tomar's Dimani, Ajay Singh Rahul's Churhat, Narottam Mishra's Datia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni, Kailash Vijayvargiya's Indore.
In 2018, the Congress secured 114 seats, but Chouhan returned to power in early 2020 after then senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led government.
Madhya Pradesh is all set to witness a largely bipolar battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress as voting began in the state on Friday, 17 November.
The state is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 constituencies – with 2.88 crore male and 2.72 crore female voters. Besides an extensive focus on women voters by both the parties, another demographic under the spotlight are the farmers with nearly 150 constituencies covering Madhya Pradesh's rural areas.
A majority of the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the results slated for 3 December. The exit polls were released on late Thursday, 30 November, two days before the election results.
The Axis My India poll for India Today has predicted a clean sweep for the BJP 140-162, while predicting a meagre 68-90 seats for the Congress. The survey has predicted a vote share of 47 per cent for BJP, and 41 per cent for Congress. Read here
Counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM on Sunday, 3 December for all the 230 Assembly seats across Madhya Pradesh.
In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, all the surveys gave more chances of victory to the Congress party, but the exit polls released on 30 December (though not all) have contradictory predictions.
At least two exit polls give an unprecedented majority to the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanr, giving the Kamal Nath-led Congress no chance to challenge any government formation. However, according to one survey of a popular Hindi news channel (and even C-Voter), the Congress will form the government. Others predict a neck-to-neck fight.
Ahead of the counting, State Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said" We will win 125-150 seats in the state. BJP will form govt in the state. It is a matter of a few hours now."
With a similar sentiment, BJP leader Rampal Singh arrived at a counting center and said "It is for sure that the BJP will win (the polls) with a huge margin."
The counting of votes for one of the most awaited Madhya Pradesh assembly elections have begun at 8:00 am.
Early trends show a tight race between the BJP and Congress.
The brick-wall secured EVM strong room was opened at a counting centre in Morena of Madhya Pradesh as counting of votes got underway.
The BJP is ahead in 67 seats and Congress is leading in 43, show trends.
"I have not seen the trends, I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will keep their own future secure...Don't count the number of seats. We will comfortable," Congress leader Kamal Nath told media.
Trends are showing that the BJP and Congress are in a close race as leads continue to pour in.
The BJP crosses the halfway mark mark in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress trails as counting of votes continues.
Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath has taken the lead against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Chhindwara constituency. He was trailing about half an hour ago.
As votes continue to be counted, the BJP has taken a mammoth lead with leads in 138 seats while the Congress trails in second.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is holding a meeting at the party's office in Bhopal as counting of votes in the state continues.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is currently leading from Indore-1.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and said, "Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority."
"I have always said that as far as MP is concerned, our schemes of social welfare and upliftment of the poor, people's blessings will remain with the BJP," said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, as leads began to give headway to the BJP.
Speaking about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Scindia said, "Unki har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon. (I welcome each of his curses and I thank him for his wishes from the bottom of my heart.)"
BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar is currently leading from the Dimni constituency while the BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is trailing in second, followed by the Congress' Ravindra Singh Tomar.
MP's Labour, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Balkrishna Patidar is leading the Congress' Ravi Joshi from Khargone.
On Sunday, 10 April, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a man was killed and 50 others were injured in the clash in Khargone, which erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession.
Over 55 "illegal structures" were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the alleged stone-pelters and the accused.
Violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on that day.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, as counting picks up.
"Even today, when I recall that intervening night of December 2-3, I shiver. I pay my respects to all those who lost their lives, with a resolve that such a tragedy doesn't happen again," he said.
MP BJP president VD Sharma said, "We had said 'Madhya Pradesh ke mann mein Modi aur Modi ke mann mein Madhya Pradesh' - people blessed this drive."
"I am proud that with the work of booth-level workers of the BJP, we are fulfilling the resolution of 51% voting in every booth. I am proud of BJP workers, people have blessed PM Modi," Sharma added.
The Congress' Kamal Singh Chouhan is leading the BJP's Gopal Singh Engineer from the Ashta seat.
BJP leading in 154 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ahead in 73 as per trends.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the counting day planted a sapling in Smart Park, Bhopal on Sunday. CM Chouhan is massively leading from the Budhni seat.
Congress' Jaivardhan Singh is trailing from the BJP's Heerendra Singh Bunty Peelaghata in the Raghogarh constituency by less than 500 votes.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan said, "At each of the 52 districts, the counting of votes started on time... Counting is going on peacefully at every place. Many rounds have been done. We are displaying the results at many places, like malls, platforms of stations, and wherever footfall is higher..."
"The technical snag is also not there much, at some places there are issues with the server, but we will soon resolve them... As we have increased the number of tables for both the EVM and postal ballot, I believe that after four hours since the vote counting started, we will start getting results," he added.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking to the press as trends suggest a comfortable win for the BJP, "It's a massive victory for BJP (in Madhya Pradesh). People's faith on BJP reflects in today's results."
"This spectacular victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh touched the hearts of the people due to their immense devotion and irrefutable faith in the respected PM Narendra Modi and the meetings he held here," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
The BJP's Prahlad Singh Patel is leading the Congress' Lakhan Singh Patel from the Narsingpur constituency as counting continues.
Following the BJP gaining a comfortable lead in trends during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is the magic of BJP's double-engine government, PM Modi's leadership, and the resolve by Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and the hard work by each BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's dedication towards the public."
While the BJP is leading in 161 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress ahead in 66 as per the Election Commission's trends
"We were always confident, and we always said that the BJP will get a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh because of the support we received from people," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
State Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra is currently trailing behind the Congress' Bharti Rajendra by a margin of less than 3000 votes.
The BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya, contesting from Indore-1, BJP MP and candidate from Jabalpur West, Rakesh Singh, and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, contesting from Dimani, are all leading from their respective seats.
Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Patwari is currently trailing from the BJP's Madhu Verma by close to 15,000 votes in the Rau constituency.
Celebrations erupted outside the BJP office in Madhya Pradesh as the party paves its way to a clean sweep in the state's assembly elections.
Ex-Leader of Opposition of the MP Legislative Assembly and five-time-MLA Ajay Arun Rahul is leading the BJP's Sharadendu Tiwari by close to 3,500 votes.
Following trends of a comfortable victory for Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP, Chouhan posted on 'X' and said, "The love, support and affection I received from you during the entire campaign was amazing and unprecedented."
"I assure you that we will live up to your expectations and will continue to serve the state and its people," he added.
The BJP's Manju Rajendra Dadu won from the Nepannagar constituency, defeating the Congress' Gendu Bai by a margin of over 44,000 votes.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed party workers as the BJP headed towards a landslide victory and said, "No anti-incumbency wave was there in Madhya Pradesh. There is a pro-incumbency wave in Madhya Pradesh."
The BJP has won from three seats so far and is leading in 163 out of a total 230 in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, is leading in 62 seats.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath is leading from Chhindwara by a margin of 23,107 votes over the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.
BJP's Ghanshyam Chandrawanshi defeats sitting Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary from the Kalapipal seat by a margin of 11,765 votes.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates the party's vast lead in the state with BJP workers in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra is currently trailing from the Datia constituency by over 6,000 votes. The Congress' Bharti Rajendra is leading.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited the "double-engine" government of the BJP for the party's victory in the state.
"This brilliant victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh touched the hearts of the people due to their immense faith and irrefutable faith in the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the meetings he held here and the appeal he made to the public and because of that, these results are coming," he took to X to say.
"Double engine government, the work done by the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister in Delhi, we implemented it here and the schemes made here, the wonderful journey that we traveled from Ladli Lakshmi to Ladli Brahmin, the poor, the farmers, the nephews- The work done for the nieces also touched the hearts of the people," he further said.
BJP's Chaitanya Kashyap defeats Congress candidate Paras Saklecha from the Ratlam seat by a margin of 60,708 votes.
A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Shajapur, and the police resorted to lathi charge to break off the skirmish, news agency ANI reported.
"In Shajapur, the margin of votes during counting was less. So the process of re-verification of the rejected postal ballots is underway," Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan said.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party's performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh was disappointing.
"Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," Kharge said on X.
"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," he added.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is currently leading from the Indore-1 seat by almost 52,000 votes over the Congress' Sanjay Shukla.
Congress' Babu Jandel defeats the BJP's Durgalal Vijay from the Sheopur constituency by 11,130 votes.
The BJP has won from 17 seats in MP and is leading in 149 others. The Congress, on the other hand, has won 6 seats and is leading in 57.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in the Budhni seat by more than 1 lakh votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- all the states where the BJP is leading -- indicate that the public is firmly with "politics of good governance and development".
"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," he said.
"I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP," the PM added.
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has lost from the Niwas seat to the Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh was due to the "public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the double engine government led by Shri Narendra Modi ji."
He also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP chief VD Sharma.
The BJP has won from 40 seats in MP and is leading in 125 others. The Congress, on the other hand, has won 10 seats and is leading in 54.
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath congratulated the BJP and said that he accepts the verdict of the public.
"We accept the decision of voters of Madhya Pradesh in this contest for democracy. I congratulate BJP and hope that they will live up to the support people have given them," he said.
"We will analyse the loopholes and why we were not able to make the voters understand our point. We will hold discussions will all, be it a winning or losing candidate," Nath added.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from the Budhni seat by over 1 lakh votes and polled 1,64,951 votes in total.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to say that the party "humbly" accepts the mandate of the people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath is leading over the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Chhindwara seat by over 35,000 votes.
The BJP has won from 95 seats in MP and is leading in 68 others. On the other hand, the Congress has won 27 seats and is leading in 39.
Congress candidate and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has won from the Raghogarh seat by a margin of 4,505 votes, defeating the BJP's Heerendra Singh Bunty Peelaghata.
Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh said that the party did not expect such disappointing results in three states and will have to introspect on what went wrong.
"We had confidence that today's businessmen, farmers and youth are upset with the inflation created by BJP...we had faith in the work that was done by Kamal Nath in 15 months...we did put forward our words but maybe it did not reach voters properly...we need to introspect this," he said while addressing the press.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders are addressing party workers at the Delhi headquarters in celebration of their victory in three states.
"Today's victory is historical and unprecedented. The idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today," Modi said.
"Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won," he further added.
The BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 116 and will comfortably form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Counting is still underway and the party is leading in 42 seats.
Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar wins from Dimani by a margin of 24,461 votes, defeating the BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya.
The BJP has won from 132 seats in MP and is leading in 32 others. On the other hand, the Congress has won 49 seats and is leading in 26.
After winning the Madhya Pradesh election with a vast margin, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the public and credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "double-engine" government for the win.
"I want to thank the people of the state for this unexceptional victory in the Assembly elections. This is the victory of the efforts of PM Modi and the developmental works done by the double-engine government," he said.
"Our party workers have worked day and night for the victory of the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine govt has done a miracle. I want to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah and our party president JP Nadda for guiding us throughout the election campaign," he added.
Former Congress CM Kamal Nath won from the Chhindwara constituency by over 36,000 votes, defeating the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who won from Indore-1 by almost 58,000 votes, said that based on the ground reality, the BJP will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
"It is clearly visible that there is no leader in comparison to PM Modi. There is no leader as trustworthy as PM Modi...We will cross more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. My estimate is based on the ground reality," he said.
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra loses from Datia by 7,742 votes to Congress' Bharti Rajendra.
The BJP has won from 160 seats in MP and is leading in 3 others. On the other hand, the Congress has won 64 seats and is leading in 2.
The BJP has registered a massive win in the Madhya Pradesh polls, having secured a total of 163 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, has won from 66 constituencies.