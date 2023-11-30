Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls Predict Win for BJP & CM Chouhan, Rout For Congress

A majority of the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the results slated for 3 December. The exit polls were released on late Thursday, 30 November, two days before the election results.

The Axis My India poll for India Today has predicted a clean sweep for the BJP 140-162, while predicting a meagre 68-90 seats for the Congress. The survey has predicted a vote share of 47 per cent for BJP, and 41 per cent for Congress.

News24 Today’s Chanakya has predicted an even bigger victory for the BJP in MP. The survey has predicted the incumbent party will win 151 ± 12 seats, while Congress will win only 74 ± 12 Seats seats. The exit poll has also predicted 45% (±3%) vote share for the BJP, and 38% (±3%) for Congress.