MP Exit Polls: If BJP Sweeps Election, It Will Largely Be Due to Three Factors

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, all the surveys gave more chances of victory to the Congress party, but the exit polls released on 30 December (though not all) have contradictory predictions.

At least two exit polls give an unprecedented majority to the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, giving the Kamal Nath-led Congress no chance to challenge any government formation. However, according to one survey of a popular Hindi news channel (and even C-Voter), the Congress will form the government. Others predict a neck-to-neck fight.

Now, which one is the most accurate?