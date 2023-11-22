MP Election | The BJP is Divided. But How Has Congress Party's Campaign Fared?

Five and half years ago, it was a historic occasion for the Congress party in Bhopal, a few months before it formed the government in Madhya Pradesh (MP) in December 2018.

Braving the May heat and flanked by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress veteran Kamal Nath arrived in the state capital and took six hours in an open truck to reach the committee office of the party as he assumed charge, being appointed as the state unit president of the grand old party.

With a smile on his face, sitting next to the Nath-Scindia duo was Digvijaya Singh, who was understood to have tilted the balance in favour of Nath.

The campaign committee in charge, Scindia, also drew large cheers from party workers during his speech, but he did not look happy at all.