'MLAs, High Command Will Choose the CM': Siddaramaiah on Karnataka Polls 2023

It was a month-long chase that climaxed at Chikkanayakanahalli, around 140 km from Bengaluru. The Quint found it best to catch up with Siddaramaiah during one of his campaign trails for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Soon after his public address, we hopped into his campaign vehicle. As we embarked on our journey to his next campaign spot, Tiptur, the details of Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s road ahead unfolded.

'Siddu,' as Siddaramaiah is fondly called, is a law graduate-turned-politician. From being the former CM of Karnataka to the current leader of Opposition representing the Congress, Siddaramaiah is back in the election race as one of the CM aspirants. The Quint asked him if he would become the CM of Karnataka, if the Congress gets voted to power.

Siddaramaiah was quick to respond. “See, people are telling like that. But, in the Congress party, the newly elected MLAs will have to elect the Leader of the Legislature Party. And the High Command has to approve this. This is the procedure followed by the Congress party in Karnataka,” he said, evasively.