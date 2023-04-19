'If You’re Busy...': Siddaramaiah's Jibe at Jaishankar Over Tribals in Sudan

A war of words broke out between Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 18 April, over 31 tribals from Karnataka who have been stranded in conflict-torn Sudan.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to allege that the Centre did not make any efforts to bring back the tribals. "The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back," he said.

The claim was met be a retort from Jaishankar, who said, "It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad."