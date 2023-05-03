Karnataka Elections 2023: What's Promised in BJP and Congress Manifestos?

The Congress and the BJP have come out with their election manifestos.
(Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Ahead of the elections to Karnataka's 224-seat Assembly that is scheduled for 10 May, the two national parties – BJP and Congress – are all set for an electoral clash. Both the parties have brought out their manifestos and have made promises, some of which are poles apart, to woo the voters.
On 2 May, Tuesday, the Congress Party released its manifesto 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota," which translates to 'Peaceful Garden of All Communities,' a day after the BJP released its manifesto titled, 'BJP Praja Pranalike' ( BJP People's Manifesto).
Here are the highlights of both the Congress and the BJP manifestos.
As part of the 'Poshane' scheme, the BJP has promised 5 kg of food grains or millets per family through monthly ration kits, three free cooking gas cylinders annually and half a litre of Nandini milk every day to BPL (Below Poverty Line) households.
On the other hand, the Congress has promised 10 kg of rice per month to each member of a BPL family under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme and has specified that it will increase milk subsidies for farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7 per litre.
The Congress has promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) and stated that a state education policy will be announced. In the Congress manifesto, the party had promised to restore the true values of Bharat and Karnataka and the scientific temper in textbooks, and it has claimed that the BJP government has distorted text books by insulting Basavanna and Kuvempu.
The BJP however, has promised holistic upgradation of government schools to top-class standards under the 'Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane'. The BJP has also promised the launch of the Samanvaya Yojane to drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs to promote education and employment.
Congress has promised free travel for women in Karnataka in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses, under the 'Shakti' scheme, mentioned in the Congress manifesto. The Congress has also promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of the family.
Meanwhile, the BJP has promised to install CCTVs equipped with AI facial recognition software in all the streets of Bengaluru, which will be linked to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for the safety and security of women. The BJP also promised 'Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi' scheme through which it will provide a matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made under the scheme for women of SC/ST households.
The Congress has promised 'Prakariti Vikopa Nidhi' of Rs 5,000 crore in case of crop destruction, Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, and Rs 25 per litre subsidy for diesel (up to 500 litres). Under 'Matsya Kranthi' scheme, the Congress has quoted that Rs 12,000 crore would be invested to improve income in blue economy and also promised to complete the 'Yettinahole' irrigation project within two years of coming to power.
As part of the schemes to protect farmers, the BJP has promised to set up a Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund that allocates money for several initiatives, including the establishment of micro-cold storage facilities, five new agro-industry clusters, three new food processing parks, and the acceleration of farm mechanisation.
The Congress has promised to set up a Gig Workers Welfare Board to help the increasing number of people in the gig economy, besides separate boards for auto drivers and taxi drivers. The Congress has promised 'Yuva Nidhi' of Rs 3,000 per month for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for 2 years.
The BJP has promised to increase the scope of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme aimed at generating 10 lakh manufacturing jobs.
BJP has promised to strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations. It has also mentioned that the provision of free annual master health check-up for senior citizens. The Congress has mentioned that salaries of anganwadi and mini anganwadi workers would be enhanced to ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively, and police personnel on night duty will get an additional allowance of ₹5,000 per month along with a month’s salary extra every year. Under the 'Griha Jyoti' scheme, the Congress has promised 200 units of free electricity to households.
The BJP has promised to strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through 'Mission Swasthya Karnataka' in which the government will establish one 'Namma Clinic' in every ward of municipal corporations. The party has also promised free annual master health check-up for all senior citizens.
The Congress has announced that it will repeal all “unjust and anti-people laws” passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power, besides repealing the anti-farmers laws enacted by the BJP government. The party has also promised to ban all outfits, including the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India, which are allegedly involved in illegal activities to promote enmity between communities.
The BJP has promised to implement National Citizens Register if voted to power in the state. The party has also promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state.
