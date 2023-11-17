Chhattisgarh Election LIVE Updates: Polling Ends, 67.70% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for 70 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats concluded at 5:00 PM on Friday, 17 November, and a voter turnout of 67.70 percent was recorded till 5 pm.

Polling for 20 seats had been held during the first phase of the election on 7 November. The Chhattisgarh Assembly has a total of 90 seats.

The polls saw a keen contest between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elections for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh were also held on Friday.